Henley Ladies Probus Club

CHAIRMAN Audrey Richardson welcomed members and guests to our November meeting on a beautiful winter’s morning.

After a short business session, our speaker secretary Ann Downing gave some initial information regarding our visit to the Royal Chelsea Hospital next April.

More details will be available in December.

Audrey then introduced our speaker, Renton Righalato, who spoke on “The future of birdlife in our country”.

He said that climate change, huge intensification of agriculture, disappearing hedgerows, use of herbicides and change of use of land were the main reasons for the decline in numbers of our native birds, although the creation of wetland areas were now starting to reverse that trend.

People were more aware of the need to preserve our bird population so that our contryside could develop more like it did around 50 years ago.

The basic message was: “Nature relies on us!”

After several questions, our chairman gave the vote of thanks.

We are a strong club of more than 60 members but are always delighted to welcome new ones.

For more information, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@

baxendale.myzen.co.uk

We meet at Badgemore Park Golf Club on the second Thursday of each month at 10.30am for 11am followed by lunch.

Our speaker in December will be Tony King on “Hits of the Sixties”.