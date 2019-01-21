Henley Ladies Probus Club

IN the absence of chairman Audrey, secretary Barbara chaired our first meeting of 2019.

Raffle tickets were on sale for our charity meeting next month, coupled with our annual meeting.

Ann Downing gave an update to members regarding our visit to the Royal Chelsea Hospital in April.

Costings had been completed and cheques required. An outline programme had been agreed, although exact timings would be confirmed nearer the event.

Our speakers this month were Karen Lawrie and her colleague Ness, who spoke to us on acupuncture, which dates back 3,000 years and was just one aspect of Chinese medicine practised at that time.

Tai Chi was also used as a form of treatment as well as “cupping” and herbal

remedies.

It basically helps correct an imbalance of energy in the body and the “needles” help to influence the body to heal itself.

The speakers dispensed quite a few myths about acupuncture and it was a very informative talk.

Sarah Spong gave the vote of thanks.

We are a happy club of over 60 ladies and we are always delighted to welcome new members. For more information, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@baxendale.myzen.

co.uk

We meet on the second Thursday of each month at Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley at 10.30am for 11 am, followed by lunch.

Next month we hold our charity meeting and also our annual meeting.