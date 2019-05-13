Henley Ladies' Probus Club

CHAIRMAN Audrey welcomed everyone to our spring meeting. The minutes of the March meeting were read, approved and signed.

Audrey warmly thanked Ann Downing, Barbara Baxendale and Susan Beswick for all their hard work organising the outing to the Royal Chelsea Hospital in London at the beginning of the month.

We had learnt a lot about the history of the building and were blessed with excellent weather. The bonus, it has to be said, was that we left Henley with 50 ladies and returned with 50 ladies and didn’t lose anyone on the way!

Our speaker this month was Carol Bennett, a member of Maidenhead Floral Society, whose challenge had been to buy a bunch of flowers in a garage and make something beautiful out of them. The result was a very lovely arrangement, which all members enjoyed watching her create.

Carol has had a love of flowers all her life and it certainly showed (she also managed to give us some very useful tips on the way).

In total, she made three arrangements, which were then raffled with the proceeds going to the Chiltern Centre for Disabled children in Henley. If anyone thinks they would like to join us, you would be very welcome.

We currently have about 60 members and are always pleased to meet new ones.

We meet at Badgemore Park on the second Thursday of each month at 10.30am for 11am. Each month we have a speaker followed by lunch.

Our speaker in May will be Emmer Hamer on “Your harvest — safe and affordable food”.

For more information, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@

baxendale.myzen.co.uk