Henley Ladies Probus Club

AFTER chairman Audrey had welcomed everyone, the minutes of our April meeting were read, approved and signed.

Before introducing our speaker, she urged members to think about taking up the position of speaker secretary, which would be becoming vacant at the start of next year.

Our speaker was Emma Hamer with a talk entitled “Your harvest — safe and affordable food.”

She started by explaining what the Red Tractor symbol seen on some foods found in supermarkets means.

This was started by the National Farmers Union and means that the food is grown and produced in this country and is safe. The Union flag has since been added to the symbol.

The NFU, which is 110 years old, is now really a lobbying organisation that champions British farming and provides professional representation and services to its farmer and grower members.

Emma’s talk was both interesting and informative and she was able to answer many questions.

An excellent lunch followed during which there was much discussion about food!

We are always pleased to welcome new members. For more information, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@baxendale.myzen.co.uk

We meet at Badgemore Park on the second Thursday of each month at 10.30am for 11am. We have a speaker each month followed by lunch.

Our speaker in June will be Ian Scott-Hunter on “Life as a royal footman”.

Barbara Baxendale