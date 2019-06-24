Henley Ladies Probus Club

AFTER our chairman had welcomed everyone, the minutes of the previous meeting in May were read, approved and signed.

She then announced that a new chairman had been found as well as a new speaker secretary. Both ladies would take up their posts in February after the annual meeting.

Our speaker this month was Ian Scott-Hunter with a talk entitled “Life as a royal footman”.

Ian had started his career by answering an advertisement placed in the Daily Telegraph for a valet for the Duke of Edinburgh.

However, although he did not get that particular job, he was offered the post of footman, which was also available.

Ian recalled many moments and mishaps of royal life and showed us photographs taken down the years.

This talk was fascinating and extremely interesting. Indeed, most of our members could easily have listened to him for another hour.

This was followed by an excellent buffet lunch.

We are always pleased to welcome new members so if you would like more information, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara

@baxendale.myzen.co.uk

We meet at Badgemore Park on the second Thursday of each month at 10.30am for 11 am. Each month we have a speaker followed by lunch.

Our speaker in July will be Elizabeth Rowe with a talk entitled “Keble College — the light of the world”.

Barbara Baxendale