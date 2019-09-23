Henley Ladies' Probus Club

OUR September meeting was held at Badgemore Park on a glorious, sunny autumn morning.

President Audrey welcomed everybody and the minutes of the meeting held in August were read, approved and signed.

Audrey announced the sad death of one of our ladies who had been a hard-working member of the club for many years and a card was sent on our behalf.

Details of outings being arranged by Henley Probus Club were announced.

Our speaker was Melanie King with a talk entitled “Two female spies”.

The two spies turned out to be Stan Harding and Marguerite Harrison. Both ladies had been involved in various activities both in Germany and Russia in the early Twenties, although little had been heard about them.

Both were imprisoned and, as it eventually turned out, Stan had been used somewhat as a “patsy” by Marguerite and successfully managed to be compensated by the US government for false imprisonment.

After the meeting Ann Downing gave members an update on our forthcoming visit to Waddesdon in November.

If you would like to come along and join us, we would be more than pleased to see you. We have a thriving membership.

We meet at Badgemore Park on the second Thursday of each month at 10.30am. We have a speaker each month and also lunch.

For more information, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@

baxendale.myzen.co.uk

Barbara Baxendale