Henley Ladies Probus Club

OUR October meeting at Badgemore Park was well attended.

In the absence of our chairman Audrey, secretary Barbara welcomed members.

Application forms from Henley (Men’s) Probus Club for its outing to the Dutch bulb fields next year were made available to members.

Ann Downing then updated members on arrangements for our visit to Waddesdon in November and also explained the change of speakers for October and November.

Our speaker was Tony Weston, whose subject was “Mushrooms and a marathon — the life and times of the Royal Albert Hall”.

Certainly one of our national treasures, the Royal Albert Hall was built in 1871 following on from an idea at the Great Exhibition in 1851.

It was originally intended to hold 30,000 people but this was reduced to 15,000 and later, for financial reasons, to 5,900.

It is seldom filled to capacity, except for during the Royal Remembrance Service. Princess Anne is its president.

This was an excellent and informative talk which members much enjoyed. Catherine Haveron gave the vote of thanks.

Our next meeting will be held on Thursday, November 14.

We are always delighted to welcome new members. We meet at Badgemore Park on the second Thursday of each month at 10.30am with a speaker and then lunch.

For more information, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara

@baxendale.myzen.co.uk