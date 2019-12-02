Henley Ladies Probus Club

OUR November meeting was well attended in spite of the awful weather.

Last month’s minutes were read, approved and signed.

Ann Downing advised those members attending our outing to Waddesdon on November 28 that the departure time had changed.

Our speaker this month was Peter Hague with a talk entitled “West Wycombe and the Dashwood family”.

This was a very interesting talk and Peter showed many slides, both of the outside of the house and the beautiful gardens.

The house itself was built in 1730 and various sections were added in the following years. Both the house and gardens have many Italianate features.

The property is now owned by the National Trust.

Peter also mentioned the famous caves and the Hellfire Club, which members much enjoyed.

Our Christmas meeting will be held on Thursday. December 12 when our speaker will be Eugene Mathias with a talk entitled “The ugly duckling and the magic wand”.

If you would like to come and meet us with a view to joining the club, we would be very pleased to see you. We meet on the second Thursday of each month at Badgemore Park, with a speaker followed by lunch.

For more information, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@baxendale.

myzen.co.uk

Barbara Baxendale