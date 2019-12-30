IN November, 53 members of Henley Ladies Probus Club visited Waddesdon Manor for a very festive start to Christmas.

The day was crisp but dry and on arrival we spent just over an hour wandering around the Christmas market stalls at the front of the house, accompanied by beautiful carols over the loudspeakers.

This was followed by an excellent Christmas lunch at the Five Arrows restaurant in the manor grounds and then a tour of the house itself, with each room decorated on the theme of a different Christmas carol.

When dusk fell we were treated to a spectacular light display, not only at the front of the house but also in and around the grounds.

A very happy bunch of ladies returned to Henley feeling as though the season was off to a good start.

Our December meeting found us eating yet another Christmas lunch.

Our speaker was Eugene Matthias with a talk entitled “The ugly duckling and the magic wand”.

This was an excellent talk, interspersed with magic tricks and, although I was roped in to help him at one stage and stood right next to him with very inquisitive eyes, I hadn’t got a clue as to how it was all done!

If you are interested in joining us, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email

barbara@baxendale.myzen.co.uk

We meet every second Thursday of the month at Badgemore Park in Henley at 10.30am for 11am. We are always pleased to welcome new members.

Barbara Baxendale