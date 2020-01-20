HENLEY Ladies Probus Club held our first meeting of the year on a crisp and sunny winter’s morning.

In the absence of chairman Audrey Richardson, secretary Barbara Baxendale took the meeting.

After welcoming everyone and giving out reports on members who were not so well, she reminded all that next month we would hold our annual meeting combined with our annual charity meeting, when a cheque would be presented to the Henley Volunteer Bureau.

Our speaker this month was Lizzie Rowe, a frequent visitor to our club, who spoke on “The art of the Second World War”.

This was a fascinating account of the war as seen through artists’ eyes.

Nearly 6,000 pictures had been accumulated by the War Artists Advisory Committee, which was set up during the war to provide visual evidence of war and how people went about their lives during it.

The pictures were many and varied, ranging from a strange-looking field used as a dumping ground for aircraft which had crashed to a line of ladies waiting patiently outside a shop in Strood in Kent for local fishermen to return with their catch for the day.

The vote of thanks was given by Brenda Wright. Our next meeting will be held at Badgemore Park at 10.30am for an 11am start.

This will be a combined meeting, starting with a small presentation by our charity for the year followed by our annual meeting.

New members are always very welcome. If you would like to join us, or need further information, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@baxendale.

myzen.co.uk

Barbara Baxendale