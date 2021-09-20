Henley Ladies Probus Club

THERE was a good turnout for our meeting on September 9, even though the late recent autumn sun had disappeared and rain had set in.

Chairman Gwen began by welcoming everyone and reminded members of our new timings.

We were also pleased to welcome four prospective new members.

Our speaker this month was Patricia Purcell, who was a member of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, who recalled memories from her busy and varied career, both in this country and abroad.

She also sang snippets from various operas, often with humorous outcomes.

Patricia had a strong mezzo-soprano voice and a personality to match.

There were many questions at the end and everyone thoroughly enjoyed her talk.

We are always pleased to welcome new members. We meet monthly on the second Thursday at 10.45am at Badgemore Park Golf Club.

If you are interested, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@baxendale.myzen.co.uk

Barbara Baxendale