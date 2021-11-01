Henley Ladies Probus Club

THERE was an excellent turnout of members for our October meeting on a glorious autumn day.

After a welcome from our chairman Gwen, apologies were given and then two more new members were introduced to the club. Reminders were given about subscriptions due and method of payment for our lunches.

The speaker was Tony Weston, no stranger to our club, who spoke on “The secret of the box”.

This was a fascinating history of a red 1800-style Regency writing desk which had been passed down through the family.

It was restored in Caversham whereupon it was discovered that it had a hidden compartment, which was full of old handwritten receipts of purchases made by a Mrs Scales from a butcher’s shop.

One of these was a receipt for an enormous amount of ham and bacon, which prompted the search to discover why such a large amount.

Like all good tales of what happened next, it had a happy ending and there was a collective sigh from our members when the mystery was solved.

New members are always welcome — we are a bunch of ladies who enjoy meeting once a month, listening to an excellent speaker and then having a lovely lunch at Badgemore Park.

If you would like to join us, or would like more information, please call our secetary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 973 4744 or email barbara@baxendale.myzen,co.uk

Barbara Baxendale