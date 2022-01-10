Henley Ladies Probus Club

AFTER the uncertainty of not quite knowing whether our meeting would take place or not, due to the covid restrictions, we did manage to gather at Badgemore Park on December 9 — and what a joyous occasion it was.

Our speaker was Richard Anderson with a quiz entitled “What is it?”.

Having divided us up into small groups, with a small piece of paper and a pencil each, we were asked to identify ancient objects as they were taken out of a rather large case.

The resulting outcome was hilarious fun as all manner of guesses were bandied about.

In spite of many varied suggestions, nobody in the room actually came anywhere near the right answer.

However, marks were given to those who did manage to give a resonably good answer and prizes were given to those with the highest scores at the end.

Altogether a talk which left us all smiling.

Another lovely Christmas lunch was served and everyone went home feeling as though Christmas was on its way.

We have decided to postpone our 25th anniversary celebration until our annual meeting next year, when hopefully things will have settled down again.

If you would like to join our club, we would be delighted to meet you.

For more information, please call club secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara

@baxendale.myzen.co.uk

Barbara Baxendale