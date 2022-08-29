Henley Ladies Probus Club

THE year is fast slipping away and although the long-awaited warmer weather has indeed arrived, and in spite of the scorching temperature, most of us managed to get together again at Badgemore Park for our August meeting.

Not that we have been inactive over the summer. In June, instead of our regular meeting, we gathered together in the lovely garden of our chairman to celebrate not only our club’s 25th anniversary but also to toast our lovely Queen on her platinum jubilee.

We had a scrummy tea with small sandwiches, homemade Victoria sponges and a glass of Prosecco.

One of our members tested our brains to the full by running a small humorous quiz. Altogether a very enjoyable afternoon.

In July, we went on a trip to Hatfield House and gardens. Again we had a glorious day for it.

The house was stunning although, sadly, the gardens were a bit worse for wear as we had just been through the first heatwave so they hadn’t done so well and thus they were rather wilted.

However, it didn’t detract from our enjoyment of the day.

So in August we were back to our normal club meeting when Gayle Illsley spoke to us on “Power of attorney made simple”,

She encouraged all of us to make sure that we had it in place and also that we asked the right people to act on our behalf (distance was always a sticking point).

This was a very interesting and informative talk.

If you would be interested in joining our group, please do not hesitate to call our secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@baxendale.

myzen.co.uk

We meet on the second Thursday of each month at Badgemore Park and new members are always welcome.

Barbara Baxendale