AT a very full and lively November meeting, Henley Lions welcomed guests Felicity Neil and Mark and Toni Ilsley, the parents of Charlie, 12, who is recovering from lengthy cancer treatment.

Felicity reported on her amazing trip to South America and illustrated her talk with wonderful photographs of the various people she had helped and the places she had experienced.

This trip, she said, broadened her knowledge and horizons and made her aware of how others in different parts of the world had to cope with situations that we may not imagine existed.

Her talk was incredibly enlightening. The Lions had made a donation towards the considerable cost of the trip so were delighted to hear about what she had learned about both herself and life in a faraway continent.

It is so wonderful to see Charlie is well again and able to return to school.

His mother explained what had been happening in their famly’s lives lately and that Charlie still has to undergo one more treatment in Germany, hopefully the last.

The Ilseleys still need to raise more money for this but what they have achieved already is phenomenal.

Charlie and his parents thanked Henley Lions for all that we had done to help him on his way and for supporting him, which we will continue to do. Preparations for the upcoming Christmas events were discussed and pretty much finalised.

We will welcome Santa to Toad Hall garden centre on November 30.

The musical charity sleigh will start its journey around the area on December 9 to entertain and receive donations in the buckets. It is magical and children of all ages really enjoy it.

This month marked the launch of the fuel poverty campaign organised by Henley Lions Club in conjunction with Nomad and Citizens Advice Henley.

Anyone who receives the Government’s winter fuel payment may donate all or part of it to this initiative to help those truly unable to afford to heat their home or even cook hot meals.

Of course, you may donate even if you do not receive the allowance but would just like to help.

As I said, a very full and busy meeting but thoroughly enjoyable nonetheless. Do come and join us if you would like to experience what we do and perhaps it could inspire you to join us.

For more information, visit henleylions.org.uk

John Moore