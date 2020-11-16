Return of fuel appeal

DONATIONS are being sought to help people who may experience fuel poverty this winter.

Henley Lions Club has launched its fifth annual fundraising campaign to support households in the Henley area.

About £5,500 was donated last year and the initiative has helped 54 families since i started in 2016.

The Lions are particularly concerned about people who are unable to afford heating this year as more people are housebound or financially worse off due to coronavirus.

Spokesman Ian Tritton said: “If you, like me, receive the Government’s winter fuel payment, perhaps you could see your way to donating some or all of this to help those who are struggling to stay warm. Any donation, however small, can help make a difference.

“Over the past few years, many families in the area have been able to get through difficult times with help from this fund when they were unable to pay their fuel bills.”

Donations can be made online at henleylions.org.uk or call 0345 833 7387.