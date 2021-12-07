Children meet Father Christmas on town tour

FATHER Christmas began his tour of Henley last night (Monday).

Starting at 6pm, he was driven in his sleigh along St Mark’s Road, the Gainsborough estate, Green Lane and St Andrew’s Road.

Families waited in anticipation in the street for Santa and his “elves” to arrive.

Faces lit up when the bright red sleigh adorned with fairy lights turned the corner of Gainsborough Hill, with parents dancing to the christmas music which was being played to announce their arrival.

Emma Darani and her daughters Milly Warrick, seven, and Lily, three, were especially excitied to see Father Christmas.

Milly said “I love reading, it is my favourite thing to do, so I have asked for books and also sketch books because I really enjoy art.”

Lily said: “I asked Santa for two reindeers and a new Barbie doll.”

Santa’s helpers will not knock on doors to ask for donations due to the threat of coronavirus but you can donate online instead.

Each day’s visit starts at 6pm and his journey can be tracked on the Facebook page of Henley Lions Club, which has helped to organise the initative.

The schedule is as follows (all Henley unless stated):

Tonight (Tuesday, December 7): Shiplake.

Wednesday, December 8: Wilson Avenue, Watermans area, Reading Road, Marmion Road, Park Road and Harpsden Road.

Thursday, December 9: Greys Road, The Close, Greys Hill, Deanfield Avenue, Milton Close and Ancastle Green

Sunday, December 12: Blandy Road, Makins Road, King James Way and roads off St Andrew’s Road and Coldharbour Close.

Monday, December 13: King’s Road, York Road, Clarence Road, Mount View, Crisp Road, Clements Road, Luker Avenue and roads off.

Tuesday, December 14: Peppard Lane, Western Road, Cromwell Road, Belle Vue Road, Berkshire Road and Manor Road.

Wednesday, December 15: Elizabeth Road, Nicholas Road, Valley Road and roads off and Deanfield Road.

Thursday, December 16: Damer Gardens, Hamilton Avenue, Upton Close, Queen Street, Friday Street and the town centre, including Gravel Hill, West Street, Northfield End and New Street.