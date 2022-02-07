Energy grants

EIGHTEEN Henley families have received grants so far this winter to help with their energy bills and keeping their homes warm in the cold weather.

They and Henley Lions Club are very grateful to all the amazing people who have contributed to our Winter Fuel Project fund and made this possible.

Since our latest appeal started before Christmas, a total of £4,800 has been paid directly into the families’ utility accounts.

Of course, it doesn’t stop there. The appeal continues into spring and the rest of the year and we are only at the beginning of February.

As we all know, many families on low incomes are facing higher utility bills and if this is combined with a job loss, poor health or a disability, and perhaps a dependent family member, it becomes yet harder to keep the home warm.

So we expect more requests for help referred by Citizens Advice in Henley.

Can you assist us with helping Henley families? Any donation, no matter how small, helps us to be able to make further grants.

Donations can be made at www.henleylions.org.uk — click on “Donate” and identify your donation as “Winter Fuel Project”.

For more information on how to pay by cheque or bank transfer, please email donate@henleylions.org.uk or call 0345 833 7387. Please Gift Aid if you are a taxpayer, increasing your donation by 25 per cent.

Thank you for your support and for making the difference.

Ian Tritton