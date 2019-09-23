Monday, 23 September 2019

More May at Literary Festival

THERESA MAY’S appearance at the Henley Literary Festival will be broadcast live.

The former prime minister is to appear at Christ Church in Reading Road on Monday, September 30.

Now the festival organisers have decided to also screen this live at Pither Hall at Christ Church because the original show has sold out.

Tickets cost £10 and the proceeds will be donated to Mrs May’s chosen charity, the MS Society.

Meanwhile, Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson will now appear at Phyllis Court at 4pm on Friday, October 4 in place of Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg.

