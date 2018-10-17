Power failure cancels trains

GORING has been awarded its fourth gold in the ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 October 2018
COMMUTERS from Henley suffered disruption today (Tuesday) with railway lines between Reading and London Paddington closed because of damage to overhead wires.
This caused a loss of power which prevented the trains from running. Great Western Railway is advising customers not to travel until tomorrow (Wednesday).
Those people who have already bought tickets will have them accepted on South Western Railway between London Waterloo and Reading and on the Chiltern Railways between London Marylebone and Oxford and Banbury.
17 October 2018
