Keys and Di Rosa

LINDSEY KEYS and Carmelo Di Rosa were given a guard of honour after their marriage in Henley on Saturday, September 15.

The bride is a volunteer leader with 1st Henley Guides who surprised her by lining up outside St Mary’s Church after the ceremony, which was conducted by Fr John Croton.

Lindsey is the daughter of Doug Russell, who gave her away, and Tracy White, of Luker Avenue, Henley.

The groom is the son of Domenico Di Rosa and Maria Di Rosa, from Northampton and formerly Maidenhead.

Lindsey wore a Stella York Oyster over ivory dress and carried a shower-style bouquet made by VFB Twyford featuring orange dahlias, dark red antirrhinums, grey succulents, yellow crespedia, dark red astrantia, red hypericum berry, orange asclepias and white veronica with assorted foliage.

The bridesmaids were Devon Lane, Victoria Foster, Clarice Lawrence, Laura Thompson and Sofia Di Rosa, who carried a loose bouquet of similar flowers and wore Little Mistress Asos dresses in waterlily green.

The couple’s daughter, Ivy May Di Rosa, was a flower girl and was carried by her aunt Devon. The best man was Tom Haslett.

The reception was held at the Little Angel pub in Remenham. The couple went on a mini-moon to Cornwall and are continuing to live in Sonning Common.