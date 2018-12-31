New Year message: Councillor Glen Lambert, Mayor of Henley

WOW! What a year 2018 has been and what a privilege to experience it from the vantage point of Mayor of Henley-on-Thames.

The civic year got off to a great start with the news that our campaign to save the Lovibonds Brewery tasting room from being closed and redeveloped into luxury flats had been successful, protecting a unique and popular community hub and tourist attraction.

Summer then ushered in an unparalleled two months of dry and sunny weather which, though a little unhelpful for the state of our pavements and green spaces, delivered glorious days and evenings for Henley’s numerous festivals and outdoor events.

Among the many beneficiaries of the heatwave was Henley Royal Regatta, where perfect rowing conditions led to well over half the course records being broken as well as the most (and earliest) “blazers-off” days of any royal regatta.

As summer drew to a close, we held the first civic service in Holy Trinity Church for several decades.

I appeared on ITV to promote Henley as a destination for walkers and completed the PIP Mountain Bike Challenge after organiser Bill Feeney had to withdraw due to injury.

I worked closely with Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society to organise a special performance of their award-winning play Effie’s Burning in support of this year’s mayoral charities, Gillotts School, Henley Music School and Bluebells day centre.

I was honoured to join the Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Tim Stevenson, to officially unveil a memorial plaque featuring the names of more than 300 soldiers from the Henley area who died during the First World War at Townlands Memorial Hospital.

The town staged perhaps the finest ever remembrance service to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

It was as solemn as it was uplifting when, timed to perfection, three First World War aircraft flew over the town hall immediately after the two-minute silence as we all sang the National Anthem.

Henley’s Christmas season began with our traditional Christmas Festival and the start of the Living Advent Calendar the following day.

We held the Mayor’s annual Christmas party for the over-65s in the town hall, which was attended by more than 100 people and featured a performance by Vince Hill who stepped out of retirement for the occasion.

Since becoming Mayor, I have attended more than 200 events, celebrations and meetings. I have met hundreds of people and learned so much more about our wonderful town.

When I look back, the most satisfying aspect of it has been to be able to contribute and to work with and thank many of the individuals and groups whose selfless efforts deliver so much more to our town than most people realise.

This year has been the busiest year I have ever experienced but was by far the most rewarding.

Best wishes to everyone for 2019.