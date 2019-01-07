Rotary Club of Henley Bridge

Santa tractor procession raises £884 for village charities
Monday, 07 January 2019
THE club held its annual Christmas carols dinner at Badgemore Park Golf Club on Wednesday, December 18.
The Henley Carol Singers gave a wonderful performance of carols old and new and encouraged members to join with well-known traditional ones.
The singers were raising money for the Samaritans of Bracknell, Wokingham, Ascot and Districts.
The Samaritans receive more than five million calls a year as well as texts, emails and personal visits from those in the depths of despair. The service is available 24/7 and run entirely by volunteers.
A collection among Rotarians and friends at the dinner raised £300.
The club also took the opportunity of the dinner to present a cheque for £1,000 to Tony Hobbs for the RNLI.
The money was raised at the Henley half marathon of which the RNLI was one of the designated charities.
07 January 2019
