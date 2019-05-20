SIX cafés in Henley are collecting as part of Mental Health Week, which ends on Sunday.

They are Coppa Club in Bell Street, Drifters and Spoon in Duke Street, Harris + Hoole in Hart Street and Café Copia in Market Place.

The money they raise will be donated to the Riverside Counselling Service, which is based in Northfield End, Henley, and provides counselling to adults and young people from the age of 12.

The charity currently helps 125 people a week across South Oxfordshire, supporting a wide range of mental health issues, including depression and anxiety and loss. In the last year, demand has risen by 111 per cent.

Hilary Arthur, Riverside’s director and clinical lead, says: “We know that counselling can change lives.

“During Mental Health Week we want to raise awareness of our service that can support those struggling with mental health difficulties but we need the support of the community to enable us to continue to make the service accessible.”

The week is being supported by Emma-Jane Taylor, from Henley, who has been appointed as the charity’s first ambassador.

She is the founder and director of Stageworks and NutritiousWorks in Henley and SHEnetWORKS UK.

Amanda Collins, Riverside’s fund-raising manager, says: “Riverside relies on the generous support of the local community to run our service. We want to help the mental health and wellbeing of adults and young people by providing affordable counselling within their local community.

“We are delighted that so many businesses have already agreed to support the charity. By making a donation in store or through our website, holding your own fund-raiser, doing a sponsored activity or challenge can make a real difference to people’s lives.”

For more information and to make a donation, visit www.riversidecounselling

service.co.uk

Amanda Collins