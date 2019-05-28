Floral river parade brings colour to Henley

MORE than a dozen boats decked out in a variety of floral themes paraded along the River Thames in Henley.

The event, which took place on Sunday as part of the town's Chelsea Fringe festival, attracted hundreds of spectators who lined the towpath at Mill and Marsh Meadows to greet the owners and see them off.

The parade was led by a giant inflatable yellow duck owned by former Henley resident Timothy Dodd-Wilson, who is to tow it along the Thames from Lechlade to Teddington in aid of the RNLI later this year.

Also among the participants were the Paddling Petals, a team of eight men and women from the Eyot Centre off Wargrave Road. They paddled a bell boat, which consists of two canoes fixed side by side, while wearing collars resembling daffodil heads.

Henley deputy Mayor David Eggleton and town councillors Kellie Hinton and Paula Isaac rode in a boat named Eliza Grace with its owner Charles Evans, of Henley River Boats.

The vessels first paraded upstream to Marsh Lock before turning around and heading downstream along Thames Side, which was also lined with spectators, and under Henley Bridge.

They passed the Henley Royal Regatta site then turned around at Phyllis Court Club and returned to the meadows, where they moored up and enjoyed picnics on board.

