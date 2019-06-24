MP criticises BBC over charging elderly for their TV licence

JOHN HOWELL has criticised the BBC after it announced that most over-75s will no longer be entitled to a free TV licence.

The Henley MP claimed the corporation had gone back on an agreement it made four years ago as part of the licence fee settlement.

Under the agreement, the Government announced that the BBC would take over the responsibility to provide licences for over-75s by 2020.

At the same time, the broadcaster was allowed to increase the licence fee and make it obligatory to have a TV licence to use iPlayer.

Now the BBC says that restricting free licences to over-75s who claim pension credit was the “fairest and best outcome”.

About 3.7 million pensioners are expected to lose out on the entitlement when the charge comes into force in June 2020. Mr Howell said he was “disappointed” that the BBC had changed its mind.

He said: “When the settlement was agreed with the BBC, they said it was fair.

“I think we (MPs) have all made representation that they shouldn’t do that and they should reinstate the licences for the over-75s as there is an overriding responsibility to continue to provide this for them.”

Mr Howell said the BBC needed to sort out its own finances by consolidating its services,

He said: “There is an issue with financial planning at the BBC that it must undertake to resolve in its own organisation. The issue of the quality of its service being affected is an argument that they have put forward but they also have many channels to maintain.”

BBC director-general Lord Hall, who lives in Henley, said: “When the Government decided to stop funding the free television licence for the over-75s they said we should consult and that’s what we’ve been doing for many months. Consulting about what is fair.

“It would be unfair to take away the licence from everybody over the age of 75. Equally it would be unfair to take out services like BBC 2 or BBC 4 or Five Live or local radio which would be necessary to continue the concession that the Government has withdrawn the funding of.”

Meanwhile, Mr Howell said he was happy with how his choice to be the new Conservative Party leader had fared in the live TV debate on BBC 1 on Tuesday night. He is backing Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to be the next Prime Minister.

Mr Howell said: “I thought my man did very well. He comes across as Prime ministerial already whereas the others were somewhat petulant.

“I would rather have a prime minister who doesn’t lose their temper. I like the way he has behaved as Foreign Secretary and I have nothing but praise for him.

“I think the points he was making stood out and he was clear that he had a very good vision for Brexit but every candidate still has the same problem in terms of numbers in the House [of Commons] and it is going to be difficult for whoever it is to get a deal through.”

He added: “It is people like Jeremy and myself who have had that life experience who can add something.”