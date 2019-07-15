Former Olympians at regatta

THE 26th Henley Masters Regatta starts today (Friday) at 9am.

The two-day regatta has attracted 372 entries, 15 more than last year.

A total of 1,088 athletes from 161 clubs have entered across 80 categories of events, which are split by age and boat class.

Entries include clubs from 15 different countries — the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Ireland, Austria and Hong Kong.

Together with crews from across the UK, this event is one of the top international masters regattas.

Entries from in and around Henley include 19 crews from Upper Thames Rowing Club, 15 from Marlow Rowing Club, seven from Henley Rowing Club, five from Wallingford Rowing Club, four from Reading and three from Maidenhead.

Events are broken into age categories and include rowers aged from 27 to 86, although the minimum average age per boat is 36.

The crews entered contain a mix of athletes who have taken up rowing later in life as well as former Olympians and internationals.

Racing takes place over a 1,000 meter course starting just above Temple Island and finishing at Upper Thames Rowing Club. Spectators are welcome across both days.

Today races will take place every four minutes from 9am to 6pm and tomorrow (Saturday) from 8am to 6pm.

Category finals races will be held tomorrow afternoon and the winners’ medals will be presented by Diane Sutherland, Catherine McLaughlin, and Irene Hewlett.

The event, which was founded in 1994, is not a ticketed event and there is no dress code.