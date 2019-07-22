Amazon parrot stolen from on board cruiser

AN Amazon parrot was stolen from a cruiser moored at Mill Meadows in Henley.

Rodney, who is 14-years-old, was taken at 11am on Sunday. He is green with yellow feathers on his crown, has a Welsh accent and loves to sing.

Two women pushing prams, along with two teenagers and seven children were caught on CCTV.

The group are believed to have climbed on to the boat and taken the bird, which was in a cage in the craft’s cockpit.

They then headed to the train station and travelled to Twyford where they attempted to sell the parrot, before later boarding the 1.45pm service to Reading.

One of the women was pregnant and was wearing a short, white dress with her shoulders showing. She had dark hair, which was tied up, and was in her late twenties or early thirties.

The other woman was wearing a navy top with white horizontal stripes and a black vest underneath. She had black hair and is believed to be aged in her forties.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting number 43190214382.