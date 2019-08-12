MX5 Owners Club (Oxford Area)

A CELEBRATION was held near Henley to mark the club’s 25th anniversary and 30 years of the MX5.

Twenty-nine members of the Oxford area branch and 15 members from surrounding areas attended a picnic near the Flower Pot Pub in Aston on July 21.

Entertainment was provided by jazz vocalist Lorraine Cox and there were also games. Jenny Ward, the area co-ordinator, cut a celebratory cake.

Marshalling of the cars was carried out with the help of Henley Rotary Club and donations were made to the club, the Headway charity and Brakspear’s charity of the year, Mind.

The sight of 44 MX5s in one place gave enthusiasts plenty to discuss, including the origins of the club.

Motoring journalist Bob Hall met Kenichi Yamamoto of the Mazda Motor Company in 1979 and was responsible for leading the project for a new front engine and rear wheel sports car.

The first Mazda Miata appeared at the Chicago Show in 1989 and the club formed five years later due to the worldwide popularity of the brand.

The club now has more than 7,000 members in 30 areas across the UK.