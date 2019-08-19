Gloriana unlikely to return

GLORIANA is unlikely to be at next year’s Thames Traditional Boat Festival in Henley due to the increasing cost.

The Queen’s royal barge has been one of the main attractions at the event for the past five years.

But Lady Judy McAlpine, who co-chairs the festival, said the vessel would be too expensive to have next year.

She said: “The owner said he wants £15,000 for her next year and nobody is going to pay that for three days.

“This year, he said he wanted £15,000 after we had booked her. Literally, two months ago he suddenly phoned me and said, ‘You are only paying £5,500.

“He said it was ridiculous and then it went up to £7,500. It is a lot of money for three days. I said we were not going to go to that expense next year.

“It’s a shame as we have got so used to her being here. She is like our flagship. We will have to find something else.”

Gloriana was sponsored by the Rug Company in Reading Road, Henley, for this year’s festival, which took place over a weekend in July and was attended by about 15,000 people. Some people won a trip on the barge in a charity raffle on the final day.