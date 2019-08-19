Moon landing has nothing on Jesus

MANY people have been celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, now almost a month ago on July 20.

Hundreds of Henley residents turned out in the square to watch the historic event and hear Dr Baker and Dr Michael Warner talk the audience through the origins of space exploration.

The words of Neil Armstrong as he stepped out on to the moon are repeated again and again when the moon landing is talked about. “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Dr Barker said: “All over the country and all over the world, there are people celebrating what was one of the most momentous events in the whole of human history.”

One little snippet of information that has come to light that was not broadcast on the day of the moon landing concerns the first celebration as the Apollo 11 landed on the moon.

Buzz Aldrin had got permission to take bread and wine with him into space and as the astronauts waited the one hour before stepping on to the moon surface, he celebrated communion as his way of giving thanks for a safe landing and what had been achieved.

For many, the greatest and most momentous event in the whole of history is not the moon landing and walk but the event which involved the creator of the universe stepping down on to our planet, becoming a man and then dying and being raised back to life to bring about the saving of the human race.

That is what is celebrated as small or large groups take communion together. We celebrate a moon landing after 50 years but the events surrounding what Jesus did 2,000 years ago carry a far greater significance.

It’s interesting that they call the place where the lunar module landed the Sea of Tranquility. The purpose of God’s son, Jesus, coming to earth was to bring that allusive quality not just of tranquility, but peace on earth.

My wife and I have just returned from France after speaking at a Christian camp where children, youth and adults enjoy fun and a bit of holiday together while celebrating their faith in a caring, loving God that is at work healing broken people and changing lives.

These people love celebrating what they consider the most monumental event in the whole of history. For them it’s what happened 2,000 years ago and all the life that springs out of Jesus coming to earth.

“God’s one step down to mankind which is still affecting a giant change for the whole of the human race.”

Long may it be celebrated.