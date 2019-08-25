Two die in plane crash near Henley

TWO people were killed when a light aircraft crashed near Henley.

The small biplane came down in a field near Stonor at about 2pm on Saturday (Aug 24). Police said both occupants, the pilot and a passenger, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are helping representatives of the Air Accidents Investigation Branch to examine the scene for evidence as to how the crash happened. The wreckage will be transported to a centre in Hampshire for further investigation.

Residents reported severe traffic delays on the main road through the village for some time afterwards.

The families of the victims have been notified. Nobody on the ground was hurt.