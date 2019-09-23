Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society 59th autumn show in Sonning Common

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
PRODUCE
Top tray: 1 G Nash;
2 J McCartney; 3 M Hedges
Onions under 250g:
1 G Nash; 2 M Hedges;
3 J McCartney
Onions over 250g:
1 E Hodgson; 2 M Hedges;
3 V Wooldridge
Five shallots: 1 G Nash;
2 J McCartney; 3 D Bruce
Combination onions:
1 R Wood; 2 M Hedges;
3 D Bruce
Leeks: 1 J McCartney;
2 G Nash; 3 M McIntyre
Runner beans: 1 G Nash; 2 J McCartney; 3 R Wood
Runner/French beans:
1 G Nash; 2 J McCartney;
3 D Lloyd
Short carrots: 1 S Fooks;
2 G Nash; 3 M Hedges
Long carrots: 1 D Bruce;
2 G Nash
Betroot: 1 D Bruce;
2 J McCartney; 3 G Nash
White potatoes:
1 J McCartney; 2 G Nash;
3 S Fooks
Coloured potatoes:
1 J McCartney
Courgettes: 1 M Hedges; 2 S Fooks; 3 R Wood
Marrows (pair):
1 M Hedges; 2 G Nash;
3 S Fooks
Courgette/marrow:
1 M Hedges; 2 R Wood;
3 S Fooks
Pumpkin: 1 T Young;
2 D Lloyd; 3 N Cupitt-Jones
Cucumbers: 1 M Hedges; 2 J McCartney; 3 S Fooks
Tomatoes: 1 G Nash;
2 J McCartney; 3 S Fooks
Tomatoes/cherry:
1 J McCartney; 2 S Fooks;
3 G Nash
Cherry tomatoes:
1 S Fooks; 2 G Nash;
3 L Scurr
Truss tomatoes:
1 M Mcintyre; 2 S Fooks;
3 M Hedges
Herbs in jam jar:
1 V Wooldridge; 2 A Tranquillini; 3 G Capron
Any other vegetable:
1 G Nash; 2 J McCartney;
3 L Scurr
Dessert apples:
1 M Hedges; 2 C Gardiner; 3 B Carter
Cooking apples:
1 S Baker; 2 M Green;
3 P Mainds
Pears: 1 B Harding;
2 C Gardiner; 3 B Carter
Raspberries: 1 G Capron; 2 P Lowe; 3 A Tranquillini
Grapes: 1 A Williams;
2 S Williams
Any other fruit:
1 L Scurr: 2 G Capron;
3 L Scurr
Specimen rose: 1 J Findley; 2 D Bruce; 3 D Guile
Pot grown fuchsia:
1 L Watson; 2 N Guile; 3 D Guile
Garden flowers: 1 G Capron: 2 M Anderson;
3 D Guile
Mixed floribunda roses:
1 M Anderson; 2 D Guile
Mixed roses: 1 M Anderson; 2 D Bruce; 3 P Lowe
Ht roses: 1 D Guile;
2 M Anderson
Specimen rose:
1 M Anderson; 2 K Newman; 3 S Silva
Specimen rose scent:
1 T Young; 2 J Wetherall;
3 J Wetherall
Combination dahlias:
1 K Gambriel; 2 R Wood;
3 K Gambriel
Giant dahlias: 1 R Wood; 2 D Bruce
Med Dec dahlias:
1 R Wood; 2 M Hedges;
3 J McCartney
Med cactus dahlias:
1 K Gambriel; 2 R Wood;
3 M Hedges
Small decorative dahlias: 1 K Gambriel; 2 K Gambriel; 3 D Lloyd
Small cactus: 1 K Gambriel; 2 M Hedges; 3 R Wood
Small ball dahlias:
1 K Gambriel; 2 K Gambriel; 3 J McCartney
Miniature ball dahlias:
1 K Gambriel; 2 K Gambriel; 3 J McCartney
Miniature decorative dahlias: 1 K Gambriel;
2 D Smith; K Gambriel
Pom pom dahlias:
1 K Gambriel; 2 R Wood;
3 D Lloyd
Spray chrysanthemum:
1 D Lloyd; 2 D Lloyd;
3 L Keets
Top vase: 1 S Hedges;
2 G Capron; 3 J Pearson
Floral art — the garden shed: 1 V Wooldridge;
2 S Hedges; 3 T Moss
Floral art — Nature’s corner: 1 S Hedges;
2 T Moss
Floral art — harvest festival: 1 S Hedges;
3 V Wooldridge
Largest pumpkin:
1 T Saint
Longest marrow:
1 T Saint
Heaviest marrow:
1 T Saint
Heaviest cabbage:
1 T Saint
Heaviest tomato:
1 M Hedges
Heaviest onion:
1 E Hodgson
Heaviest beetroot:
1 T Saint
Longest runner bean:
1 D Bruce
Herbs in planter:
1 C Gardiner; 2 J Pearson;
3 J Pearson
Herbs in a jam jar (five varieties): 1 J Pearson;
2 V Wooldridge: 3 S Hedges
Any cactus/succulent:
1 S Hedges
Patio pot (multiple flowers): 1 J Pearson;
2 N Guile; 3 D Guile
Foliage pot plant:
1 J Pearson
Pickled onions:
1 D Lloyd; 2 D Bruce
Piccalilli: 1 J Baker;
2 J Weatherall; 3 D Bruce
Chutney: 1 R Guy;
2 L Webb; 3 D Beazley
Marmalade: 1 R Duckett; 2 S Beazley; 3 M Watson-Smith
Lemon curd: 1 K F Lloyd;
2 G Capron; 3 K Wooldridge
Raspberry jam:
1 S Beazley; 2 G Capron;
3 M McIntyre
Jelly: 1 S Moss; 2 G Capron; 3 S Beazley
Victoria sandwich:
1 S Beazley; 2 R Dix;
3 T Young
Cherry and almond cake: 2 K Newman; 3 S McLeod
Ginger cake: 1 R Curtis;
2 S Beazley; 3 R Dix
Carrot and walnut cake:
1 S Birkett; 2 S Hedges;
3 K Cooper
Lemon tart: 1 J Pearson; 2 A Szladowska;
3 R Duckett
Own recipe chocolate cake: 1 A Szladowska;
2 S Moss; 3 K Floyd
Ladies’ cook of the year: 1 G Capron
Men’s cook of the year:
1 D Bruce
Watercolour:
1 M Wilson; 2 J Morrow;
3 J Morrow
Any material on canvas:
1 A Duckett
Animal portrait:
1 C Gardiner; 2 J Curtis
You made it, let’s see it:
1 W McQuilkin;
2 C Gardiner; 3 L Scurr
Something new from old: 1 L Scurr; 2 C Gardiner;
3 C Gardiner
Embroidery unframed:
1 C Gardiner; 2 R Curtis
Door stop: 1 B Harding
Fabric memo board:
1 L Keets
Machine/hand sewn item: 1 L Scurr; 2 L Keets;
3 K Wooldridge
Hand-knitted double/heavier:
1 C Gardiner; 2 J Richardson; 3 J Richardson
Circles and arcs photography: 1 S Visnjevac;
2 L Peart; 3 V Wooldrodge
A piece of history photo: 1 N Baker; 2 S Visnjevac;
3 S Galvin
Wildlife photo:
1 S Galvin; 2 A Hawes;
3 J Dennis
Beside the sea photo:
1 J Taylor; 2 A Duckett;
3 K Beazley
Family gathering photo:
1 J Taylor; 2 J Dennis;
3 L Peart
Close-up photo:
1 A Hawes; 2 K Newman;
3 A Hawes
My favourite photo:
1 A Hawes; 2 S Beazley;
3 V Wooldridge
Under-seven painted stone: 1 S Fooks;
2 M Thompson; 3 M Lowe
Animal made of vegetables: 1 D Ryan;
2 R Thompson;
3 M Thompson
Decorated welly boot:
1 Hal West; 2 C West
Decorated cup cakes:
1 C Wilkes; 2 E Beazley;
3 T Silva-Tully
8-12 painted stone:
1 F Wooldridge; 2 B Fooks; 3 A Stoves
13-16 painting (any subject): 1 K Beazley;
2 E Beazley
You made it, let’s see it:
1 K Beazley/Holly Andrew
Special needs classes:
Painting: 1 S Tanner;
2 J Baker; 3 D Bennet
You made it, let’s see it:
1 D Bennet; 2 J Baker;
3 S Tanner
Painting competition:
1 A Kellman; 2 A Macenzie-
Black; 3 A Williams
Caple Young: 1 Sonning Common WI 2; 2 Sonning Common 1; 3 Harding
family
Scarecrow competition:
1 Milo and Gus; 2 Elm Court; 3 Family Harding
CUPS
Adam Young Top Tray:
J Nash
Ancient Order of Forresters: K Beazley/H Askew
Caple Young: Sonning Common 1
Charles Parker Cup:
M Anderson
Chloe Memorial Cup:
D Bruce
Cottage Upholstery Cup: E Hodgson
Dahlia Cup: R Wood
Dolby Challenge Cup:
V Wooldridge
E Holloway Cup: D Lloyd
Fabric Fields Shield:
G Capron
Get Furnished Cup:
S Fooks
Greys Hill Cup: S Baker
Hailey Compton Cup:
D Lloyd
Hayley Guile Memorial: C Gardiner
Maria Marsh Cup:
S Hedges
Myrtle Lunnon Memorial Cup: L Watson
Amanda Hawes Cup:
A Hawes
Tom Ownsworth Cup:
J McCartney
Valentine Memorial Cup: J Findley
Longest runner bean:
D Bruce
Largest pumpkin: T Saint
Longest marrow: T Saint
Heaviest marrow: T Saint
LIVESTOCK
Cattle
Beef champion:
G R Fountaine
Reserve beef champion: Sir Martyn Arbib
Dexter
Cow or heifer in milk:
1 P and C Stone; 2 M Sims
Cow or heifer in calf but not in milk: 1 M Sims;
2 P and C Stone; 3 Oliver Spence
Heifer under 18 months on date of show: 1 P and C Stone; 2 P and C Stone
Dexter champion:
M Sims
Hereford
Best matching pair: 1 Mrs L Jackson
Heifer born in 2018:
1 Mrs L Jackson; 2 Mr P Snell; 3 Mrs L Jackson
Heifer born in 2017:
1 Mrs L Jackson; 2 Mrs L Jackson
Hereford champion: Mrs L Jackson
Commercial beef
Butcher’s steer: 1 Mr & Mrs G R Fountaine
Butcher’s heifer: 1 K W Ludgate; 2 G R Fountaine; 3 K W Ludgate
Commercial champion:
K W Ludgate
Beef calf born in 2019:
1 G R Fountaine; 2 Miss J Lewis; 3 Miss J Lewis
Pure bred continental
Bull under two years on day of show: 1 Huttons Farm; 2 G R Fountaine;
3 Miss J Lewis
Cow: Miss J Lewis
Pure bred heifer that has not had a calf: 1 Mr & Mrs G R Fountaine;
2 Huttons Farm
Continental champion:
G R Fountaine
Pure bred native beef
Cow: 1 Sir Martyn Arbib
Heifer which has not had a calf: 1 Mr & Mrs M Spooner; 2 G R Fountaine; 3 Mr & Mrs M Spooner
Native champion: Sir Martyn Arbib
Best pair of beef cattle:
1 K W Ludgate; 2 Huttons Farm; 3 Mr & Mrs M Spooner
Young handlers six to 12 years old: 1 James Ludgate; 2 Jessica Ludgate; 3 Ellie Lucas
Young handlers 13-18 years old: 1 William Ludgate; 2 Oliver Spence
SHEEP
Ram: 1 Angela Reid;
2 Mr Tricks; 3 Eleanor
Barlow
Ram lamb: 1 Camilla Butterfield; 2 Marie French; 3 Angela Reid
Ewe: 1 Marie French;
2 Eleanor Barlow; 3 Bridget Fraser
Ewe lamb: 1 Eleanor Barlow; 2 James Wetherall;
3 B Simpson
Group of three: 1 James Wetherall; 2 B Simpson;
3 Eleanor Barlow
Wool on the hoof:
1 Grace Hope; 2 Mr McGovern; 3 Marie French
Commercial ram: 1 Mr & Mrs Sarikhani; 2 Nicky Owen-Ward; 3 R & L Hicks
Commercial ewe:
1 Archie Bowden; 2 Mr & Mrs Sarikhani
Pen of four butcher’s lambs: 1 R & L Hicks;
2 Milly & Bella Passmore;
3 Mr & Mrs Sarikhani
Young handlers six to 12 years: 1 Lottie Cadmen;
2 Grace Hope; 3 Evie Westrope
Young handlers 13-18 years: 1 Eleanor Barlow;
2 Edie Welch
Champion native sheep: Marie French
Reserve native champion: Eleanor Barlow
Commercial champion: Mr & Mrs Sarikhani
Commercial reserve champion: Archie Bowden
POULTRY
Best in show: Ray and Franky Dowden
Reserve best in show: James Firth
Best hand feather: Adam Dowden
Best old English game: Shaun Matthews
Best old English game bred 2019: Ray and Franky Dowden
Best large fowl: S and C Fuller
Best waterfowl: James Firth
Best soft feather bantam: Ray and Franky Dowden
Best true bantam: S and C Fuller
Best hard feather bantam: Shaun Matthews
Best hard feather large: Adam Dowden
Best soft feather large:
S and C Fuiller
Best rare breed: Jane Freeman
Best trio: Paul Allen
Best goose: James
Wetherall
Best eggs: Harriet Edgell
Best junior entry: Paige Fallows
Best decorated egg:
S Beazley
Best junior decorated egg: The Beazleys
SHEEP FLEECE
Longwool: 1 Cotswold — Marie French; 2 Wensleydale — L Scurr Capslane; 3 Cotswold Marie French;
4 Lincoln Longwool — James Wetherill
Shortwool: 1 Portland — Camilla Butterfield;
2 Kerryhill — Chiltern Lamb; 3 Crossbreed —
L Scurr, Capslane; 4 Portland — Camilla Butterfield
Coloured: 1 Black Welsh — Chiltern Lamb; 2 Jacob Cross — L Scurr; 3 Balwen — Chiltern Lamb; 4 Balwen — Chiltern Lamb
Primitive/Shetland:
1 Shetland — S Roper;
2 Shetland — S Roper;
3 Shetland — S Roper; 4 Shetland — K Floyd
Championship Award: Shetland — S Roper
DOGS
Pedigree: S Snook
Best in show: Mary Anderson and whippet, Oscar
Reserve best in show:
J Clark and golden retriever, Mya
Best puppy: Susan Wheatley and cocker spaniel, Gypsy
Veteran: Inge and toy poodle, Peanut
Puppy: Susan Wheatley and cocker spaniel, Gypsy
Sporting: J Clark and golden retriever, Mya
Non-sporting: Lewington and Belgium shepherd dog, Topaz
Open: Mary Anderson and whippet, Oscar
Junior handler six to 15 years old: Chris Ward and GWP, Hendricks
Novelty: V Osborne
Best in show: Ian Baker and Labrador, Dougal
Reserve best in show: Susie Chavasse and Cavalier King Charles, Daisy
Best puppy: Olly Lomits and sprocker, Monty
Cutest puppy: Olly Lomits and sprocker, Monty
Waggiest tail: Leanne Lynch and golden retriever, Cooper
Best cross breed: Cressida West and X, Prince
Top dog: Ian Baker and Labrador, Dougal
Lovely lasses: Cleo Coombs and chihuahua, Bambi
Best rescue: Hyman and Labrador, Sasha
Judge’s choice: Susie Chavasse and Cavalier King Charles, Daisy
Best trick: Aimee Smith and Jack Russell, Piper
VINTAGE TRACTORS
Judges choice: 1 Jordan Johnstone; 2 Grundons 1925 Albion Commercial; 3 Bernard Winnington
Manufactured pre-1959:
1 Phil Dyer; 2 Phil Dyer;
3 Phil Dyer
Tractor with implement:
1 Rob Beeton; 2 Tony Horler; 3 Ian (Brad) Bradford
Manufactured post-1960: 1 Gideon Lacey; 2 John Nixey; 3 Ray Balkwell
CLASSIC CARS
Class A — 1890-1930:
1 Lyndon Yorke, Top Hat Ford, 1920; 2 Geoffrey Wright, Model T Speedster 1914; 3 Nigel Irving, Vauxhall Harlingham, 1930
Class B — 1931-1945:
1 Les Hemings, Austin Harley 1933; 2 Barry Fountain, Morris 8 Series 1937; 3 Ian Fraser, Rolls Royce 1932
Class C — 1946-1960:
1 Reg Wernham, Ford Zodiac Convertible; 2 Vincent Mundy, Austin A30, 1955; 3 Delphine Gray-Fisk, Jaguar Coupe, 1948
Class D — 1961-1980:
1 Richard Hawkins, MG Magnette 1964; 2 David Walker, Sunbeam Rapier, 1961: 3 Jeff Leeks, BMW 635 CSI, 1985
David Westcott Cup Best Classic Car: Reg Wernham — Ford Zodiac, Mark II Convertible
Jamie Corrie Cup Best Original Condition Classic: Richard Hawkins, MG Magnette Mk IV, 1964
• The horse results were not available at the time of going to press.
23 September 2019
