Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society 59th autumn show in Sonning Common

PRODUCE

Top tray: 1 G Nash;

2 J McCartney; 3 M Hedges

Onions under 250g:

1 G Nash; 2 M Hedges;

3 J McCartney

Onions over 250g:

1 E Hodgson; 2 M Hedges;

3 V Wooldridge

Five shallots: 1 G Nash;

2 J McCartney; 3 D Bruce

Combination onions:

1 R Wood; 2 M Hedges;

3 D Bruce

Leeks: 1 J McCartney;

2 G Nash; 3 M McIntyre

Runner beans: 1 G Nash; 2 J McCartney; 3 R Wood

Runner/French beans:

1 G Nash; 2 J McCartney;

3 D Lloyd

Short carrots: 1 S Fooks;

2 G Nash; 3 M Hedges

Long carrots: 1 D Bruce;

2 G Nash

Betroot: 1 D Bruce;

2 J McCartney; 3 G Nash

White potatoes:

1 J McCartney; 2 G Nash;

3 S Fooks

Coloured potatoes:

1 J McCartney

Courgettes: 1 M Hedges; 2 S Fooks; 3 R Wood

Marrows (pair):

1 M Hedges; 2 G Nash;

3 S Fooks

Courgette/marrow:

1 M Hedges; 2 R Wood;

3 S Fooks

Pumpkin: 1 T Young;

2 D Lloyd; 3 N Cupitt-Jones

Cucumbers: 1 M Hedges; 2 J McCartney; 3 S Fooks

Tomatoes: 1 G Nash;

2 J McCartney; 3 S Fooks

Tomatoes/cherry:

1 J McCartney; 2 S Fooks;

3 G Nash

Cherry tomatoes:

1 S Fooks; 2 G Nash;

3 L Scurr

Truss tomatoes:

1 M Mcintyre; 2 S Fooks;

3 M Hedges

Herbs in jam jar:

1 V Wooldridge; 2 A Tranquillini; 3 G Capron

Any other vegetable:

1 G Nash; 2 J McCartney;

3 L Scurr

Dessert apples:

1 M Hedges; 2 C Gardiner; 3 B Carter

Cooking apples:

1 S Baker; 2 M Green;

3 P Mainds

Pears: 1 B Harding;

2 C Gardiner; 3 B Carter

Raspberries: 1 G Capron; 2 P Lowe; 3 A Tranquillini

Grapes: 1 A Williams;

2 S Williams

Any other fruit:

1 L Scurr: 2 G Capron;

3 L Scurr

Specimen rose: 1 J Findley; 2 D Bruce; 3 D Guile

Pot grown fuchsia:

1 L Watson; 2 N Guile; 3 D Guile

Garden flowers: 1 G Capron: 2 M Anderson;

3 D Guile

Mixed floribunda roses:

1 M Anderson; 2 D Guile

Mixed roses: 1 M Anderson; 2 D Bruce; 3 P Lowe

Ht roses: 1 D Guile;

2 M Anderson

Specimen rose:

1 M Anderson; 2 K Newman; 3 S Silva

Specimen rose scent:

1 T Young; 2 J Wetherall;

3 J Wetherall

Combination dahlias:

1 K Gambriel; 2 R Wood;

3 K Gambriel

Giant dahlias: 1 R Wood; 2 D Bruce

Med Dec dahlias:

1 R Wood; 2 M Hedges;

3 J McCartney

Med cactus dahlias:

1 K Gambriel; 2 R Wood;

3 M Hedges

Small decorative dahlias: 1 K Gambriel; 2 K Gambriel; 3 D Lloyd

Small cactus: 1 K Gambriel; 2 M Hedges; 3 R Wood

Small ball dahlias:

1 K Gambriel; 2 K Gambriel; 3 J McCartney

Miniature ball dahlias:

1 K Gambriel; 2 K Gambriel; 3 J McCartney

Miniature decorative dahlias: 1 K Gambriel;

2 D Smith; K Gambriel

Pom pom dahlias:

1 K Gambriel; 2 R Wood;

3 D Lloyd

Spray chrysanthemum:

1 D Lloyd; 2 D Lloyd;

3 L Keets

Top vase: 1 S Hedges;

2 G Capron; 3 J Pearson

Floral art — the garden shed: 1 V Wooldridge;

2 S Hedges; 3 T Moss

Floral art — Nature’s corner: 1 S Hedges;

2 T Moss

Floral art — harvest festival: 1 S Hedges;

3 V Wooldridge

Largest pumpkin:

1 T Saint

Longest marrow:

1 T Saint

Heaviest marrow:

1 T Saint

Heaviest cabbage:

1 T Saint

Heaviest tomato:

1 M Hedges

Heaviest onion:

1 E Hodgson

Heaviest beetroot:

1 T Saint

Longest runner bean:

1 D Bruce

Herbs in planter:

1 C Gardiner; 2 J Pearson;

3 J Pearson

Herbs in a jam jar (five varieties): 1 J Pearson;

2 V Wooldridge: 3 S Hedges

Any cactus/succulent:

1 S Hedges

Patio pot (multiple flowers): 1 J Pearson;

2 N Guile; 3 D Guile

Foliage pot plant:

1 J Pearson

Pickled onions:

1 D Lloyd; 2 D Bruce

Piccalilli: 1 J Baker;

2 J Weatherall; 3 D Bruce

Chutney: 1 R Guy;

2 L Webb; 3 D Beazley

Marmalade: 1 R Duckett; 2 S Beazley; 3 M Watson-Smith

Lemon curd: 1 K F Lloyd;

2 G Capron; 3 K Wooldridge

Raspberry jam:

1 S Beazley; 2 G Capron;

3 M McIntyre

Jelly: 1 S Moss; 2 G Capron; 3 S Beazley

Victoria sandwich:

1 S Beazley; 2 R Dix;

3 T Young

Cherry and almond cake: 2 K Newman; 3 S McLeod

Ginger cake: 1 R Curtis;

2 S Beazley; 3 R Dix

Carrot and walnut cake:

1 S Birkett; 2 S Hedges;

3 K Cooper

Lemon tart: 1 J Pearson; 2 A Szladowska;

3 R Duckett

Own recipe chocolate cake: 1 A Szladowska;

2 S Moss; 3 K Floyd

Ladies’ cook of the year: 1 G Capron

Men’s cook of the year:

1 D Bruce

Watercolour:

1 M Wilson; 2 J Morrow;

3 J Morrow

Any material on canvas:

1 A Duckett

Animal portrait:

1 C Gardiner; 2 J Curtis

You made it, let’s see it:

1 W McQuilkin;

2 C Gardiner; 3 L Scurr

Something new from old: 1 L Scurr; 2 C Gardiner;

3 C Gardiner

Embroidery unframed:

1 C Gardiner; 2 R Curtis

Door stop: 1 B Harding

Fabric memo board:

1 L Keets

Machine/hand sewn item: 1 L Scurr; 2 L Keets;

3 K Wooldridge

Hand-knitted double/heavier:

1 C Gardiner; 2 J Richardson; 3 J Richardson

Circles and arcs photography: 1 S Visnjevac;

2 L Peart; 3 V Wooldrodge

A piece of history photo: 1 N Baker; 2 S Visnjevac;

3 S Galvin

Wildlife photo:

1 S Galvin; 2 A Hawes;

3 J Dennis

Beside the sea photo:

1 J Taylor; 2 A Duckett;

3 K Beazley

Family gathering photo:

1 J Taylor; 2 J Dennis;

3 L Peart

Close-up photo:

1 A Hawes; 2 K Newman;

3 A Hawes

My favourite photo:

1 A Hawes; 2 S Beazley;

3 V Wooldridge

Under-seven painted stone: 1 S Fooks;

2 M Thompson; 3 M Lowe

Animal made of vegetables: 1 D Ryan;

2 R Thompson;

3 M Thompson

Decorated welly boot:

1 Hal West; 2 C West

Decorated cup cakes:

1 C Wilkes; 2 E Beazley;

3 T Silva-Tully

8-12 painted stone:

1 F Wooldridge; 2 B Fooks; 3 A Stoves

13-16 painting (any subject): 1 K Beazley;

2 E Beazley

You made it, let’s see it:

1 K Beazley/Holly Andrew

Special needs classes:

Painting: 1 S Tanner;

2 J Baker; 3 D Bennet

You made it, let’s see it:

1 D Bennet; 2 J Baker;

3 S Tanner

Painting competition:

1 A Kellman; 2 A Macenzie-

Black; 3 A Williams

Caple Young: 1 Sonning Common WI 2; 2 Sonning Common 1; 3 Harding

family

Scarecrow competition:

1 Milo and Gus; 2 Elm Court; 3 Family Harding

CUPS

Adam Young Top Tray:

J Nash

Ancient Order of Forresters: K Beazley/H Askew

Caple Young: Sonning Common 1

Charles Parker Cup:

M Anderson

Chloe Memorial Cup:

D Bruce

Cottage Upholstery Cup: E Hodgson

Dahlia Cup: R Wood

Dolby Challenge Cup:

V Wooldridge

E Holloway Cup: D Lloyd

Fabric Fields Shield:

G Capron

Get Furnished Cup:

S Fooks

Greys Hill Cup: S Baker

Hailey Compton Cup:

D Lloyd

Hayley Guile Memorial: C Gardiner

Maria Marsh Cup:

S Hedges

Myrtle Lunnon Memorial Cup: L Watson

Amanda Hawes Cup:

A Hawes

Tom Ownsworth Cup:

J McCartney

Valentine Memorial Cup: J Findley

Longest runner bean:

D Bruce

Largest pumpkin: T Saint

Longest marrow: T Saint

Heaviest marrow: T Saint

LIVESTOCK

Cattle

Beef champion:

G R Fountaine

Reserve beef champion: Sir Martyn Arbib

Dexter

Cow or heifer in milk:

1 P and C Stone; 2 M Sims

Cow or heifer in calf but not in milk: 1 M Sims;

2 P and C Stone; 3 Oliver Spence

Heifer under 18 months on date of show: 1 P and C Stone; 2 P and C Stone

Dexter champion:

M Sims

Hereford

Best matching pair: 1 Mrs L Jackson

Heifer born in 2018:

1 Mrs L Jackson; 2 Mr P Snell; 3 Mrs L Jackson

Heifer born in 2017:

1 Mrs L Jackson; 2 Mrs L Jackson

Hereford champion: Mrs L Jackson

Commercial beef

Butcher’s steer: 1 Mr & Mrs G R Fountaine

Butcher’s heifer: 1 K W Ludgate; 2 G R Fountaine; 3 K W Ludgate

Commercial champion:

K W Ludgate

Beef calf born in 2019:

1 G R Fountaine; 2 Miss J Lewis; 3 Miss J Lewis

Pure bred continental

Bull under two years on day of show: 1 Huttons Farm; 2 G R Fountaine;

3 Miss J Lewis

Cow: Miss J Lewis

Pure bred heifer that has not had a calf: 1 Mr & Mrs G R Fountaine;

2 Huttons Farm

Continental champion:

G R Fountaine

Pure bred native beef

Cow: 1 Sir Martyn Arbib

Heifer which has not had a calf: 1 Mr & Mrs M Spooner; 2 G R Fountaine; 3 Mr & Mrs M Spooner

Native champion: Sir Martyn Arbib

Best pair of beef cattle:

1 K W Ludgate; 2 Huttons Farm; 3 Mr & Mrs M Spooner

Young handlers six to 12 years old: 1 James Ludgate; 2 Jessica Ludgate; 3 Ellie Lucas

Young handlers 13-18 years old: 1 William Ludgate; 2 Oliver Spence

SHEEP

Ram: 1 Angela Reid;

2 Mr Tricks; 3 Eleanor

Barlow

Ram lamb: 1 Camilla Butterfield; 2 Marie French; 3 Angela Reid

Ewe: 1 Marie French;

2 Eleanor Barlow; 3 Bridget Fraser

Ewe lamb: 1 Eleanor Barlow; 2 James Wetherall;

3 B Simpson

Group of three: 1 James Wetherall; 2 B Simpson;

3 Eleanor Barlow

Wool on the hoof:

1 Grace Hope; 2 Mr McGovern; 3 Marie French

Commercial ram: 1 Mr & Mrs Sarikhani; 2 Nicky Owen-Ward; 3 R & L Hicks

Commercial ewe:

1 Archie Bowden; 2 Mr & Mrs Sarikhani

Pen of four butcher’s lambs: 1 R & L Hicks;

2 Milly & Bella Passmore;

3 Mr & Mrs Sarikhani

Young handlers six to 12 years: 1 Lottie Cadmen;

2 Grace Hope; 3 Evie Westrope

Young handlers 13-18 years: 1 Eleanor Barlow;

2 Edie Welch

Champion native sheep: Marie French

Reserve native champion: Eleanor Barlow

Commercial champion: Mr & Mrs Sarikhani

Commercial reserve champion: Archie Bowden

POULTRY

Best in show: Ray and Franky Dowden

Reserve best in show: James Firth

Best hand feather: Adam Dowden

Best old English game: Shaun Matthews

Best old English game bred 2019: Ray and Franky Dowden

Best large fowl: S and C Fuller

Best waterfowl: James Firth

Best soft feather bantam: Ray and Franky Dowden

Best true bantam: S and C Fuller

Best hard feather bantam: Shaun Matthews

Best hard feather large: Adam Dowden

Best soft feather large:

S and C Fuiller

Best rare breed: Jane Freeman

Best trio: Paul Allen

Best goose: James

Wetherall

Best eggs: Harriet Edgell

Best junior entry: Paige Fallows

Best decorated egg:

S Beazley

Best junior decorated egg: The Beazleys

SHEEP FLEECE

Longwool: 1 Cotswold — Marie French; 2 Wensleydale — L Scurr Capslane; 3 Cotswold Marie French;

4 Lincoln Longwool — James Wetherill

Shortwool: 1 Portland — Camilla Butterfield;

2 Kerryhill — Chiltern Lamb; 3 Crossbreed —

L Scurr, Capslane; 4 Portland — Camilla Butterfield

Coloured: 1 Black Welsh — Chiltern Lamb; 2 Jacob Cross — L Scurr; 3 Balwen — Chiltern Lamb; 4 Balwen — Chiltern Lamb

Primitive/Shetland:

1 Shetland — S Roper;

2 Shetland — S Roper;

3 Shetland — S Roper; 4 Shetland — K Floyd

Championship Award: Shetland — S Roper

DOGS

Pedigree: S Snook

Best in show: Mary Anderson and whippet, Oscar

Reserve best in show:

J Clark and golden retriever, Mya

Best puppy: Susan Wheatley and cocker spaniel, Gypsy

Veteran: Inge and toy poodle, Peanut

Puppy: Susan Wheatley and cocker spaniel, Gypsy

Sporting: J Clark and golden retriever, Mya

Non-sporting: Lewington and Belgium shepherd dog, Topaz

Open: Mary Anderson and whippet, Oscar

Junior handler six to 15 years old: Chris Ward and GWP, Hendricks

Novelty: V Osborne

Best in show: Ian Baker and Labrador, Dougal

Reserve best in show: Susie Chavasse and Cavalier King Charles, Daisy

Best puppy: Olly Lomits and sprocker, Monty

Cutest puppy: Olly Lomits and sprocker, Monty

Waggiest tail: Leanne Lynch and golden retriever, Cooper

Best cross breed: Cressida West and X, Prince

Top dog: Ian Baker and Labrador, Dougal

Lovely lasses: Cleo Coombs and chihuahua, Bambi

Best rescue: Hyman and Labrador, Sasha

Judge’s choice: Susie Chavasse and Cavalier King Charles, Daisy

Best trick: Aimee Smith and Jack Russell, Piper

VINTAGE TRACTORS

Judges choice: 1 Jordan Johnstone; 2 Grundons 1925 Albion Commercial; 3 Bernard Winnington

Manufactured pre-1959:

1 Phil Dyer; 2 Phil Dyer;

3 Phil Dyer

Tractor with implement:

1 Rob Beeton; 2 Tony Horler; 3 Ian (Brad) Bradford

Manufactured post-1960: 1 Gideon Lacey; 2 John Nixey; 3 Ray Balkwell

CLASSIC CARS

Class A — 1890-1930:

1 Lyndon Yorke, Top Hat Ford, 1920; 2 Geoffrey Wright, Model T Speedster 1914; 3 Nigel Irving, Vauxhall Harlingham, 1930

Class B — 1931-1945:

1 Les Hemings, Austin Harley 1933; 2 Barry Fountain, Morris 8 Series 1937; 3 Ian Fraser, Rolls Royce 1932

Class C — 1946-1960:

1 Reg Wernham, Ford Zodiac Convertible; 2 Vincent Mundy, Austin A30, 1955; 3 Delphine Gray-Fisk, Jaguar Coupe, 1948

Class D — 1961-1980:

1 Richard Hawkins, MG Magnette 1964; 2 David Walker, Sunbeam Rapier, 1961: 3 Jeff Leeks, BMW 635 CSI, 1985

David Westcott Cup Best Classic Car: Reg Wernham — Ford Zodiac, Mark II Convertible

Jamie Corrie Cup Best Original Condition Classic: Richard Hawkins, MG Magnette Mk IV, 1964

• The horse results were not available at the time of going to press.