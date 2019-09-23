Monday, 23 September 2019

Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society 59th autumn show in Sonning Common

PRODUCE

Top tray: 1 G Nash;
2 J McCartney; 3 M Hedges

Onions under 250g:
1 G Nash; 2 M Hedges;
3 J McCartney

Onions over 250g:
1 E Hodgson; 2 M Hedges;
3 V Wooldridge

Five shallots: 1 G Nash;
2 J McCartney; 3 D Bruce

Combination onions:
1 R Wood; 2 M Hedges;
3 D Bruce

Leeks: 1 J McCartney;
2 G Nash; 3 M McIntyre

Runner beans: 1 G Nash; 2 J McCartney; 3 R Wood

Runner/French beans:
1 G Nash; 2 J McCartney;
3 D Lloyd

Short carrots: 1 S Fooks;
2 G Nash; 3 M Hedges

Long carrots: 1 D Bruce;
2 G Nash

Betroot: 1 D Bruce;
2 J McCartney; 3 G Nash

White potatoes:
1 J McCartney; 2 G Nash;
3 S Fooks

Coloured potatoes:
1 J McCartney

Courgettes: 1 M Hedges; 2 S Fooks; 3 R Wood

Marrows (pair):
1 M Hedges; 2 G Nash;
3 S Fooks

Courgette/marrow:
1 M Hedges; 2 R Wood;
3 S Fooks

Pumpkin: 1 T Young;
2 D Lloyd; 3 N Cupitt-Jones

Cucumbers: 1 M Hedges; 2 J McCartney; 3 S Fooks

Tomatoes: 1 G Nash;
2 J McCartney; 3 S Fooks

Tomatoes/cherry:
1 J McCartney; 2 S Fooks;
3 G Nash

Cherry tomatoes:
1 S Fooks; 2 G Nash;
3 L Scurr

Truss tomatoes:
1 M Mcintyre; 2 S Fooks;
3 M Hedges

Herbs in jam jar:
1 V Wooldridge; 2 A Tranquillini; 3 G Capron

Any other vegetable:
1 G Nash; 2 J McCartney;
3 L Scurr

Dessert apples:
1 M Hedges; 2 C Gardiner; 3 B Carter

Cooking apples:
1 S Baker; 2 M Green;
3 P Mainds

Pears: 1 B Harding;
2 C Gardiner; 3 B Carter

Raspberries: 1 G Capron; 2 P Lowe; 3 A Tranquillini

Grapes: 1 A Williams;
2 S Williams

Any other fruit:
1 L Scurr: 2 G Capron;
3 L Scurr

Specimen rose: 1 J Findley; 2 D Bruce; 3 D Guile

Pot grown fuchsia:
1 L Watson; 2 N Guile; 3 D Guile

Garden flowers: 1 G Capron: 2 M Anderson;
3 D Guile

Mixed floribunda roses:
1 M Anderson; 2 D Guile

Mixed roses: 1 M Anderson; 2 D Bruce; 3 P Lowe

Ht roses: 1 D Guile;
2 M Anderson

Specimen rose:
1 M Anderson; 2 K Newman; 3 S Silva

Specimen rose scent:
1 T Young; 2 J Wetherall;
3 J Wetherall

Combination dahlias:
1 K Gambriel; 2 R Wood;
3 K Gambriel

Giant dahlias: 1 R Wood; 2 D Bruce

Med Dec dahlias:
1 R Wood; 2 M Hedges;
3 J McCartney

Med cactus dahlias:
1 K Gambriel; 2 R Wood;
3 M Hedges

Small decorative dahlias: 1 K Gambriel; 2 K Gambriel; 3 D Lloyd

Small cactus: 1 K Gambriel; 2 M Hedges; 3 R Wood

Small ball dahlias:
1 K Gambriel; 2 K Gambriel; 3 J McCartney

Miniature ball dahlias:
1 K Gambriel; 2 K Gambriel; 3 J McCartney

Miniature decorative dahlias: 1 K Gambriel;
2 D Smith; K Gambriel

Pom pom dahlias:
1 K Gambriel; 2 R Wood;
3 D Lloyd

Spray chrysanthemum:
1 D Lloyd; 2 D Lloyd;
3 L Keets

Top vase: 1 S Hedges;
2 G Capron; 3 J Pearson

Floral art — the garden shed: 1 V Wooldridge;
2 S Hedges; 3 T Moss

Floral art — Nature’s corner: 1 S Hedges;
2 T Moss

Floral art — harvest festival: 1 S Hedges;
3 V Wooldridge

Largest pumpkin:
1 T Saint

Longest marrow:
1 T Saint

Heaviest marrow:
1 T Saint

Heaviest cabbage:
1 T Saint

Heaviest tomato:
1 M Hedges

Heaviest onion:
1 E Hodgson

Heaviest beetroot:
1 T Saint

Longest runner bean:
1 D Bruce

Herbs in planter:
1 C Gardiner; 2 J Pearson;
3 J Pearson

Herbs in a jam jar (five varieties): 1 J Pearson;
2 V Wooldridge: 3 S Hedges

Any cactus/succulent:
1 S Hedges

Patio pot (multiple flowers): 1 J Pearson;
2 N Guile; 3 D Guile

Foliage pot plant:
1 J Pearson

Pickled onions:
1 D Lloyd; 2 D Bruce

Piccalilli: 1 J Baker;
2 J Weatherall; 3 D Bruce

Chutney: 1 R Guy;
2 L Webb; 3 D Beazley

Marmalade: 1 R Duckett; 2 S Beazley; 3 M Watson-Smith

Lemon curd: 1 K F Lloyd;
2 G Capron; 3 K Wooldridge

Raspberry jam:
1 S Beazley; 2 G Capron;
3 M McIntyre

Jelly: 1 S Moss; 2 G Capron; 3 S Beazley

Victoria sandwich:
1 S Beazley; 2 R Dix;
3 T Young

Cherry and almond cake: 2 K Newman; 3 S McLeod

Ginger cake: 1 R Curtis;
2 S Beazley; 3 R Dix

Carrot and walnut cake:
1 S Birkett; 2 S Hedges;
3 K Cooper

Lemon tart: 1 J Pearson; 2 A Szladowska;
3 R Duckett

Own recipe chocolate cake: 1 A Szladowska;
2 S Moss; 3 K Floyd

Ladies’ cook of the year: 1 G Capron

Men’s cook of the year:
1 D Bruce

Watercolour:
1 M Wilson; 2 J Morrow;
3 J Morrow

Any material on canvas:
1 A Duckett

Animal portrait:
1 C Gardiner; 2 J Curtis

You made it, let’s see it:
1 W McQuilkin;
2 C Gardiner; 3 L Scurr

Something new from old: 1 L Scurr; 2 C Gardiner;
3 C Gardiner

Embroidery unframed:
1 C Gardiner; 2 R Curtis

Door stop: 1 B Harding

Fabric memo board:
1 L Keets

Machine/hand sewn item: 1 L Scurr; 2 L Keets;
3 K Wooldridge

Hand-knitted double/heavier:
1 C Gardiner; 2 J Richardson; 3 J Richardson

Circles and arcs photography: 1 S Visnjevac;
2 L Peart; 3 V Wooldrodge

A piece of history photo: 1 N Baker; 2 S Visnjevac;
3 S Galvin

Wildlife photo:
1 S Galvin; 2 A Hawes;
3 J Dennis

Beside the sea photo:
1 J Taylor; 2 A Duckett;
3 K Beazley

Family gathering photo:
1 J Taylor; 2 J Dennis;
3 L Peart

Close-up photo:
1 A Hawes; 2 K Newman;
3 A Hawes

My favourite photo:
1 A Hawes; 2 S Beazley;
3 V Wooldridge

Under-seven painted stone: 1 S Fooks;
2 M Thompson; 3 M Lowe

Animal made of vegetables: 1 D Ryan;
2 R Thompson;
3 M Thompson

Decorated welly boot:
1 Hal West; 2 C West

Decorated cup cakes:
1 C Wilkes; 2 E Beazley;
3 T Silva-Tully

8-12 painted stone:
1 F Wooldridge; 2 B Fooks; 3 A Stoves

13-16 painting (any subject): 1 K Beazley;
2 E Beazley

You made it, let’s see it:
1 K Beazley/Holly Andrew

Special needs classes:

Painting: 1 S Tanner;
2 J Baker; 3 D Bennet

You made it, let’s see it:
1 D Bennet; 2 J Baker;
3 S Tanner

Painting competition:
1 A Kellman; 2 A Macenzie-
Black; 3 A Williams

Caple Young: 1 Sonning Common WI 2; 2 Sonning Common 1; 3 Harding
family

Scarecrow competition:
1 Milo and Gus; 2 Elm Court; 3 Family Harding

CUPS

Adam Young Top Tray:
J Nash

Ancient Order of Forresters: K Beazley/H Askew

Caple Young: Sonning Common 1

Charles Parker Cup:
M Anderson

Chloe Memorial Cup:
D Bruce

Cottage Upholstery Cup: E Hodgson

Dahlia Cup:  R Wood

Dolby Challenge Cup:
V Wooldridge

E Holloway Cup: D Lloyd

Fabric Fields Shield:
G Capron

Get Furnished Cup:
S Fooks

Greys Hill Cup: S Baker

Hailey Compton Cup:
D Lloyd

Hayley Guile Memorial: C Gardiner

Maria Marsh Cup:
S Hedges

Myrtle Lunnon Memorial Cup: L Watson

Amanda Hawes Cup:
A Hawes

Tom Ownsworth Cup:
J McCartney

Valentine Memorial Cup: J Findley

Longest runner bean:
D Bruce

Largest pumpkin: T Saint

Longest marrow: T Saint

Heaviest marrow: T Saint

LIVESTOCK

Cattle

Beef champion:
G R Fountaine

Reserve beef champion: Sir Martyn Arbib

Dexter

Cow or heifer in milk:
1 P and C Stone; 2 M Sims

Cow or heifer in calf but not in milk: 1 M Sims;
2 P and C Stone; 3 Oliver Spence

Heifer under 18 months on date of show: 1 P and C Stone; 2 P and C Stone

Dexter champion:
M Sims

Hereford

Best matching pair: 1 Mrs L Jackson

Heifer born in 2018:
1 Mrs L Jackson; 2 Mr P Snell; 3 Mrs L Jackson

Heifer born in 2017:
1 Mrs L Jackson; 2 Mrs L Jackson

Hereford champion: Mrs L Jackson

Commercial beef

Butcher’s steer: 1 Mr & Mrs G R Fountaine

Butcher’s heifer: 1 K W Ludgate; 2 G R Fountaine; 3 K W Ludgate

Commercial champion:
K W Ludgate

Beef calf born in 2019:
1 G R Fountaine; 2 Miss J Lewis; 3 Miss J Lewis

Pure bred continental

Bull under two years on day of show: 1 Huttons Farm; 2 G R Fountaine;
3 Miss J Lewis

Cow: Miss J Lewis

Pure bred heifer that has not had a calf: 1 Mr & Mrs G R Fountaine;
2 Huttons Farm

Continental champion:
G R Fountaine

Pure bred native beef

Cow: 1 Sir Martyn Arbib

Heifer which has not had a calf: 1 Mr & Mrs M Spooner; 2 G R Fountaine; 3 Mr & Mrs M Spooner

Native champion: Sir Martyn Arbib

Best pair of beef cattle:
1 K W Ludgate; 2 Huttons Farm; 3 Mr & Mrs M Spooner

Young handlers six to 12 years old: 1 James Ludgate; 2 Jessica Ludgate; 3 Ellie Lucas

Young handlers 13-18 years old: 1 William Ludgate; 2 Oliver Spence

SHEEP

Ram:   1 Angela Reid;
2 Mr Tricks; 3 Eleanor
Barlow

Ram lamb: 1 Camilla Butterfield; 2 Marie French; 3 Angela Reid

Ewe: 1 Marie French;
2 Eleanor Barlow; 3 Bridget Fraser

Ewe lamb: 1 Eleanor Barlow; 2 James Wetherall;
3 B Simpson

Group of three: 1 James Wetherall; 2 B Simpson;
3 Eleanor Barlow

Wool on the hoof:
1 Grace Hope; 2 Mr McGovern; 3 Marie French

Commercial ram: 1 Mr & Mrs Sarikhani; 2 Nicky Owen-Ward; 3 R & L Hicks

Commercial ewe:
1 Archie Bowden; 2 Mr & Mrs Sarikhani

Pen of four butcher’s lambs: 1 R & L Hicks;
2 Milly & Bella Passmore;
3 Mr & Mrs Sarikhani

Young handlers six to 12 years: 1 Lottie Cadmen;
2 Grace Hope; 3 Evie Westrope

Young handlers 13-18 years: 1 Eleanor Barlow;
2 Edie Welch

Champion native sheep:  Marie French

Reserve native champion:  Eleanor Barlow

Commercial champion: Mr & Mrs Sarikhani

Commercial reserve champion: Archie Bowden

POULTRY

Best in show: Ray and Franky Dowden

Reserve best in show: James Firth

Best hand feather: Adam Dowden

Best old English game: Shaun Matthews

Best old English game bred 2019: Ray and Franky Dowden

Best large fowl: S and C Fuller

Best waterfowl: James Firth

Best soft feather bantam: Ray and Franky Dowden

Best true bantam: S and C Fuller

Best hard feather bantam: Shaun Matthews

Best hard feather large: Adam Dowden

Best soft feather large:
S and C Fuiller

Best rare breed: Jane Freeman

Best trio: Paul Allen

Best goose: James
Wetherall

Best eggs: Harriet Edgell

Best junior entry: Paige Fallows

Best decorated egg:
S Beazley

Best junior decorated egg: The Beazleys

SHEEP FLEECE

Longwool: 1 Cotswold — Marie French;  2 Wensleydale  — L Scurr Capslane; 3 Cotswold Marie French;
4 Lincoln Longwool — James Wetherill

Shortwool: 1 Portland — Camilla Butterfield;
2 Kerryhill — Chiltern Lamb; 3 Crossbreed —
L Scurr, Capslane; 4 Portland — Camilla Butterfield

Coloured: 1 Black Welsh — Chiltern Lamb; 2 Jacob Cross — L Scurr; 3 Balwen — Chiltern Lamb; 4 Balwen — Chiltern Lamb

Primitive/Shetland:
1 Shetland — S Roper;
2 Shetland — S Roper;
3 Shetland — S Roper; 4 Shetland — K Floyd

Championship Award:  Shetland  — S Roper

 DOGS

Pedigree: S Snook

Best in show: Mary Anderson and whippet, Oscar

Reserve best in show:  
J Clark and golden retriever, Mya

Best puppy:  Susan Wheatley and cocker spaniel, Gypsy

Veteran: Inge and toy poodle, Peanut

Puppy:  Susan Wheatley and cocker spaniel, Gypsy

Sporting:  J Clark and golden retriever, Mya

Non-sporting: Lewington and Belgium shepherd dog, Topaz

Open: Mary Anderson and whippet, Oscar

Junior handler six to 15 years old: Chris Ward and GWP, Hendricks

Novelty: V Osborne

Best in show: Ian Baker and Labrador, Dougal

Reserve best in show: Susie Chavasse and Cavalier King Charles, Daisy

Best puppy: Olly Lomits and sprocker, Monty

Cutest puppy: Olly Lomits and sprocker, Monty

Waggiest tail: Leanne Lynch and golden retriever, Cooper

Best cross breed: Cressida West and  X, Prince

Top dog: Ian Baker and Labrador, Dougal

Lovely lasses: Cleo Coombs and chihuahua, Bambi

Best rescue: Hyman and Labrador, Sasha

Judge’s choice: Susie Chavasse and Cavalier King Charles, Daisy

Best trick: Aimee Smith and Jack Russell, Piper

VINTAGE TRACTORS

Judges choice: 1 Jordan Johnstone; 2 Grundons 1925 Albion Commercial; 3 Bernard Winnington

Manufactured pre-1959:
1 Phil Dyer; 2 Phil Dyer;
3 Phil Dyer

Tractor with implement:
1 Rob Beeton; 2 Tony Horler; 3 Ian (Brad) Bradford

Manufactured post-1960: 1 Gideon Lacey; 2 John Nixey; 3 Ray Balkwell

CLASSIC CARS

Class A — 1890-1930:
1 Lyndon Yorke, Top Hat Ford, 1920; 2 Geoffrey Wright, Model T Speedster 1914; 3 Nigel Irving, Vauxhall Harlingham, 1930

Class B — 1931-1945:
1 Les Hemings, Austin Harley 1933; 2 Barry Fountain, Morris 8 Series 1937; 3 Ian Fraser, Rolls Royce 1932

Class C — 1946-1960:
1 Reg Wernham, Ford Zodiac Convertible; 2 Vincent Mundy, Austin A30, 1955; 3 Delphine Gray-Fisk, Jaguar Coupe, 1948

Class D — 1961-1980:
1 Richard Hawkins, MG Magnette 1964; 2 David Walker, Sunbeam Rapier, 1961: 3 Jeff Leeks, BMW 635 CSI, 1985

David Westcott Cup Best Classic Car:  Reg Wernham — Ford Zodiac, Mark II Convertible

Jamie Corrie Cup Best Original Condition Classic: Richard Hawkins, MG Magnette Mk IV, 1964

• The horse results were not available at the time of going to press.

