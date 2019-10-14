Horse results from the Henley Farm & Country Show on Saturday, September 14

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
HORSE show results with name of owner followed by rider (where applicable).
Open ridden hunter
1 Maesfen Manor (Roger Edmunds, Sarah Edmunds);
2 Pleasant Blue Sky (Jane Imbush); 3 Devonhayes Fluted Edge (Emma Richardson-Steele)
HDAA Challenge Speed Stakes
1 Whitesparke Pepper (Laura Mantel); 2 Deezie-Katine Weering (Ben Walker); 3 Talullah (John Crippen)
Henley Show area trial
1 Galtur (Helen Tredwell);
2 El Wee Widge (Jack Whitaker); 3 Billy Z (Emily Ward)
Light trade turnout
1 Trixies Charlie (J-H White);
2 Tyssui Iceman (George Bates); 3 Lakeside Arkan (Charlie and Christine Sherfield)
Local jumping
1 Summer Seat Road (Danielle Thatcher); 2 Angel (Eleanor Thompson); 3 Orange (Samantha Swanson)
Mercers open jumping
1 George (Jo Webb); 2 Clonmore Snowstorm (Jo Stanton);
3 Madame Obie (Vicky weir)
Senior discovery (first round)
1 Jack Daniels Reuvekamps (Abi Waters); 2 Gabiano Del Ferro (Tara Glen)
Senior discovery (open)
1 Mullingar Bay (Elias Wisnia)
Redmills senior newcomers (first round)
1 Andize (Tamzin Stamp);
2 Dancing Canderel (Macey Smith); 3 Remi Argentux (Olivia Mawson)
1.15m open
1 Karakoram (Anna Robins);
2 Dancing Canderel (Macey Smith)
Grade C horse & hound foxhunter (first round)
1 Tesio P (Laura Mantel);
2 Bridge Town (Angela Thompson); 3 Hamilton Loma (Andy Austin)
1.30 metre open
1 Cornet Oblensky Junior (Angela Thompson); 2 Lex Lokoda (Laura Mantel)
Mountain and moorland inhand (small and large breeds)
1 Pinelodge Pickpocket (Simon Ellis); 2 Green Rivers Ruth Lea (Emma Drewitt); 3 Hardendale Blossom (Lisa Bennett)
Mountain and moorland ridden (small and large breeds)
1 King Mirah (Annabelle Proctor); 2 Coolodge Mick (Olivia Ashford); 3 Hilia Montana (Olivia Parry)
Henley Show M&M champion: Pinelodge Pickpocket (Simon Ellis); Reserve: King Mirah (Annabelle Proctor)
Lead rein
1 Colne Torpedo (Matthew Robson, Bojana Mileusnic-Robson); 2 Menai Master Jo (Beatrix Harris); 3 Manwee Lucy Locket (Kiera Flack)
First ridden
1 Burnside Lara (Gavina Semonella); 2 Colne Torpedo (Matthew Robson, Bojana Mileseusnic-Robson); 3 Deanhills Fascination (Isla Hunter)
Veteran in-hand
1 Lionheart (Sarah Edmunds); 2 Godington Uganda (Arabella Smith) 3 Blacknest Prince Pal (Kelly Arnold)
Veteran ridden
1 Blacknest Prince Pal (Kelly Arnold); 2 Deanhills Fascination (Millie Hunter); 3 Lola (Helen Gilbert)
Veteran champion: Lionheart (Sarah Edmunds); reserve champion: Blacknest Prince Pal (Kelly Arnold)
Tidgy widgy jumping
1 Cwymsyfiog Royal Lady (Isobel Redford-Jones); 2 Princess (Tilly Braclik); 3 Lilipit Queen (Ava Dunham-Shortt)
Teeny weeny jumping
1 Manordeilo Shanon (Tabitha Brake); 2 Thunder (Olivia Braclik); 3 Keldspring Mistral (Isobel Kilroy)
Working hunter ponies
1 Geneva (Millie Birtles);
2 Llanarth Gigi (Tatiana Sandman); 3 Tiptoe All Said’N’Dun (Audrey Snowden)
Novice working hunter
1 Pint Size Gold Digger (Tracey Annison); 2 Welcome First Edition (Perdy Debliz); 3 Bloomfield Bantry (Carina Evans)
Open working hunter
1 Foreign Classic (Annie Rymell); 2 LVS Jackpot (Daisy Smith); Westwinds Mackenzie (Tara Glen)
Henley Show hunter
championship
Champion: Maesfan Manor (Roger Edmunds); Reserve: Pint Size Gold Digger (Tracey Annison)
Best condition in hand
1 Sophie (Kate Waddington);
2 Carvells Cavallo (Caroline Luck)
Best turned out
1 Hercules (Lucinda Britnell); 2 Devonhayes Fluted Edge (Emma Richardson-Steele);
3 Deanhills Fascination (Millie Hunter)
Coloured in hand
1 Blenheim Vimto (Jill Evans); 2 Pinecroft Domino (Brian Hyslop); 3 Crusoe (Erika Alexander)
Coloured ridden
1 Lemons Dazzler (Millie Rodgers); 2 Lughnasa Uncle Pie (Tristan Goodall); 3 Lola (Helen Gilbert)
Henley Show coloureds
championship
Champion: Lemons Dazzler (Millie Rodgers); Reserve: Blenheim Vimto (Jill Evans)
Best riding club horse or pony club pony
1 Rocket Lad (Sarah Kate Edwards); 2 Lemon Dazzler (Millie Rodgers); 3 Geneva (Millie Birtles)
Foreign and rare breeds in hand
1 Godington Uganda (Arabella Smith); 2 Faraz Ajalya (Rachel Bakshi); 3 Green Rivers Ruth Lea (Emma Drewitt)
Foreign and rare breeds ridden
1 B A Luger (Nadia Di Luzio); 2 Tatty (Jade Gibben Knight);
3 Princess Carla (Ruby Norris)
Henley Show foreign and rare breeds championship
Champion: Godington Uganda (Arabella Smith); Reserve: B A Luger (Nadia Di Luzio)
Novice cob
1 Castle Ellis Harry (Ruth Woolerton, Catryn Clancy);
2 Fifibell (Daisy O’Shaughnessy); 3 Zorro (Ruth Woolerton)
Open cob
1 Lughnasa Uncle Pie (Tristan Goodall); 2 Castle Ellis Harry (Ruth Woolerton)
Henley Show cob championship
Champion: Lughnasa Uncle Pie (Tristan Goodall); Reserve: Castle Ellis Harry (Ruth Woolerton)
Geldings four years old and over
1 Gateridge Ivor (Evelyn Sullivan); 2 Gateridge Earl (Evelyn Sullivan)
Barren Mares four years old and over
1 Aird Ella (Martine Stiles);
2 Phoenix Promise (James Hick); 3 Overbook April Dawn (R Wilson)
Yearling, colt, filly or gelding
1 Doveleys Aisling (Andrew Whetton); 2 Westside Caitlin (James Hick)
Two or three old filly or gelding
1 Doveleys Aisling (Andrew Whetton)
Heavy horse championships
Supreme champion: Doveleys Flashgirl (Andrew Whetton)
Reserve champion: Doveleys Aisling (Andrew Whetton)
Reserve: Gateridge Ivor (Evelyn Sullivan)
Champion Suffolk: Gateridge Ivor (Evelyn Sullivan)
Reserve: Gateridge Earl (Evelyn Sullivan)
Young handler
1 Gateridge Earl (Evelyn Sullivan); 2 Aird Ella (Martine Stiles); 3 Tamsie Des Carres (Millie Taylor)
Harness class
1 Gateridge Earl (Evelyn Sullivan); 2 Gateridge Ivor (Evelyn Sullivan); 3 Tamsie Des Carres (Chris Brace)
Turnout for a single horse (agriculture)
1 Gateridge Earl (Evelyn Sullivan); 2 Tamsie Des Carres (Emma Burrell)
Turnout for a single horse (trade)
1 Gateridge Ivor (Evelyn Sullivan)
Ridden heavies
1 Aird Ella (Martine Stiles);
2 Tamsie Des Carres (Anthony Bysouth); 3 Westwinds Poppy (Marvin Messer)
• These results were not available for publication immedidately after the show.
14 October 2019
More News:
Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
POLL: Have your say