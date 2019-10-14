Horse results from the Henley Farm & Country Show on Saturday, September 14

HORSE show results with name of owner followed by rider (where applicable).

Open ridden hunter

1 Maesfen Manor (Roger Edmunds, Sarah Edmunds);

2 Pleasant Blue Sky (Jane Imbush); 3 Devonhayes Fluted Edge (Emma Richardson-Steele)

HDAA Challenge Speed Stakes

1 Whitesparke Pepper (Laura Mantel); 2 Deezie-Katine Weering (Ben Walker); 3 Talullah (John Crippen)

Henley Show area trial

1 Galtur (Helen Tredwell);

2 El Wee Widge (Jack Whitaker); 3 Billy Z (Emily Ward)

Light trade turnout

1 Trixies Charlie (J-H White);

2 Tyssui Iceman (George Bates); 3 Lakeside Arkan (Charlie and Christine Sherfield)

Local jumping

1 Summer Seat Road (Danielle Thatcher); 2 Angel (Eleanor Thompson); 3 Orange (Samantha Swanson)

Mercers open jumping

1 George (Jo Webb); 2 Clonmore Snowstorm (Jo Stanton);

3 Madame Obie (Vicky weir)

Senior discovery (first round)

1 Jack Daniels Reuvekamps (Abi Waters); 2 Gabiano Del Ferro (Tara Glen)

Senior discovery (open)

1 Mullingar Bay (Elias Wisnia)

Redmills senior newcomers (first round)

1 Andize (Tamzin Stamp);

2 Dancing Canderel (Macey Smith); 3 Remi Argentux (Olivia Mawson)

1.15m open

1 Karakoram (Anna Robins);

2 Dancing Canderel (Macey Smith)

Grade C horse & hound foxhunter (first round)

1 Tesio P (Laura Mantel);

2 Bridge Town (Angela Thompson); 3 Hamilton Loma (Andy Austin)

1.30 metre open

1 Cornet Oblensky Junior (Angela Thompson); 2 Lex Lokoda (Laura Mantel)

Mountain and moorland inhand (small and large breeds)

1 Pinelodge Pickpocket (Simon Ellis); 2 Green Rivers Ruth Lea (Emma Drewitt); 3 Hardendale Blossom (Lisa Bennett)

Mountain and moorland ridden (small and large breeds)

1 King Mirah (Annabelle Proctor); 2 Coolodge Mick (Olivia Ashford); 3 Hilia Montana (Olivia Parry)

Henley Show M&M champion: Pinelodge Pickpocket (Simon Ellis); Reserve: King Mirah (Annabelle Proctor)

Lead rein

1 Colne Torpedo (Matthew Robson, Bojana Mileusnic-Robson); 2 Menai Master Jo (Beatrix Harris); 3 Manwee Lucy Locket (Kiera Flack)

First ridden

1 Burnside Lara (Gavina Semonella); 2 Colne Torpedo (Matthew Robson, Bojana Mileseusnic-Robson); 3 Deanhills Fascination (Isla Hunter)

Veteran in-hand

1 Lionheart (Sarah Edmunds); 2 Godington Uganda (Arabella Smith) 3 Blacknest Prince Pal (Kelly Arnold)

Veteran ridden

1 Blacknest Prince Pal (Kelly Arnold); 2 Deanhills Fascination (Millie Hunter); 3 Lola (Helen Gilbert)

Veteran champion: Lionheart (Sarah Edmunds); reserve champion: Blacknest Prince Pal (Kelly Arnold)

Tidgy widgy jumping

1 Cwymsyfiog Royal Lady (Isobel Redford-Jones); 2 Princess (Tilly Braclik); 3 Lilipit Queen (Ava Dunham-Shortt)

Teeny weeny jumping

1 Manordeilo Shanon (Tabitha Brake); 2 Thunder (Olivia Braclik); 3 Keldspring Mistral (Isobel Kilroy)

Working hunter ponies

1 Geneva (Millie Birtles);

2 Llanarth Gigi (Tatiana Sandman); 3 Tiptoe All Said’N’Dun (Audrey Snowden)

Novice working hunter

1 Pint Size Gold Digger (Tracey Annison); 2 Welcome First Edition (Perdy Debliz); 3 Bloomfield Bantry (Carina Evans)

Open working hunter

1 Foreign Classic (Annie Rymell); 2 LVS Jackpot (Daisy Smith); Westwinds Mackenzie (Tara Glen)

Henley Show hunter

championship

Champion: Maesfan Manor (Roger Edmunds); Reserve: Pint Size Gold Digger (Tracey Annison)

Best condition in hand

1 Sophie (Kate Waddington);

2 Carvells Cavallo (Caroline Luck)

Best turned out

1 Hercules (Lucinda Britnell); 2 Devonhayes Fluted Edge (Emma Richardson-Steele);

3 Deanhills Fascination (Millie Hunter)

Coloured in hand

1 Blenheim Vimto (Jill Evans); 2 Pinecroft Domino (Brian Hyslop); 3 Crusoe (Erika Alexander)

Coloured ridden

1 Lemons Dazzler (Millie Rodgers); 2 Lughnasa Uncle Pie (Tristan Goodall); 3 Lola (Helen Gilbert)

Henley Show coloureds

championship

Champion: Lemons Dazzler (Millie Rodgers); Reserve: Blenheim Vimto (Jill Evans)

Best riding club horse or pony club pony

1 Rocket Lad (Sarah Kate Edwards); 2 Lemon Dazzler (Millie Rodgers); 3 Geneva (Millie Birtles)

Foreign and rare breeds in hand

1 Godington Uganda (Arabella Smith); 2 Faraz Ajalya (Rachel Bakshi); 3 Green Rivers Ruth Lea (Emma Drewitt)

Foreign and rare breeds ridden

1 B A Luger (Nadia Di Luzio); 2 Tatty (Jade Gibben Knight);

3 Princess Carla (Ruby Norris)

Henley Show foreign and rare breeds championship

Champion: Godington Uganda (Arabella Smith); Reserve: B A Luger (Nadia Di Luzio)

Novice cob

1 Castle Ellis Harry (Ruth Woolerton, Catryn Clancy);

2 Fifibell (Daisy O’Shaughnessy); 3 Zorro (Ruth Woolerton)

Open cob

1 Lughnasa Uncle Pie (Tristan Goodall); 2 Castle Ellis Harry (Ruth Woolerton)

Henley Show cob championship

Champion: Lughnasa Uncle Pie (Tristan Goodall); Reserve: Castle Ellis Harry (Ruth Woolerton)

Geldings four years old and over

1 Gateridge Ivor (Evelyn Sullivan); 2 Gateridge Earl (Evelyn Sullivan)

Barren Mares four years old and over

1 Aird Ella (Martine Stiles);

2 Phoenix Promise (James Hick); 3 Overbook April Dawn (R Wilson)

Yearling, colt, filly or gelding

1 Doveleys Aisling (Andrew Whetton); 2 Westside Caitlin (James Hick)

Two or three old filly or gelding

1 Doveleys Aisling (Andrew Whetton)

Heavy horse championships

Supreme champion: Doveleys Flashgirl (Andrew Whetton)

Reserve champion: Doveleys Aisling (Andrew Whetton)

Reserve: Gateridge Ivor (Evelyn Sullivan)

Champion Suffolk: Gateridge Ivor (Evelyn Sullivan)

Reserve: Gateridge Earl (Evelyn Sullivan)

Young handler

1 Gateridge Earl (Evelyn Sullivan); 2 Aird Ella (Martine Stiles); 3 Tamsie Des Carres (Millie Taylor)

Harness class

1 Gateridge Earl (Evelyn Sullivan); 2 Gateridge Ivor (Evelyn Sullivan); 3 Tamsie Des Carres (Chris Brace)

Turnout for a single horse (agriculture)

1 Gateridge Earl (Evelyn Sullivan); 2 Tamsie Des Carres (Emma Burrell)

Turnout for a single horse (trade)

1 Gateridge Ivor (Evelyn Sullivan)

Ridden heavies

1 Aird Ella (Martine Stiles);

2 Tamsie Des Carres (Anthony Bysouth); 3 Westwinds Poppy (Marvin Messer)

• These results were not available for publication immedidately after the show.