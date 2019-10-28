Turkeys trained to get used to noise

A TURKEY producer is once again preparing its birds for Bonfire Night.

Copas Traditional Turkeys in Cookham has around 32,000 birds which its tries to acclimatise to the noise of fireworks.

The initiative has been running for more than 20 years and the family-owned business says it results in a higher standard of meat.

Managing director Tom Copas said: “For about a month before Bonfire Night we set off fireworks and build it up so that the turkeys get acclimatised.

“If they get spooked they can scratch each other and that can damage the bird. We do everything we can to minimise the stress they experience. We don’t want bruised or scratched turkeys.

“We start off small and build it up slowly. The first lot is during the day and is much quieter and then, as it gets closer to Bonfire Night, we do it at night so they can experience the flashes. Fireworks are not cheap, so we see it as a worthwhile investment.”

All the turkeys are bronze breeds produced for the Christmas market.

Mr Copas added: “We want to make sure the customer gets the best possible product.”