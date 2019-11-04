Monday, 04 November 2019

Cafe Scientifique Henley

CAFÉ Scientifique Henley will present the carbon net zero challenge.

In the last 12 months, climate change has been catapulted to the forefront of the public eye.

The reasons for this range from David Attenborough’s Blue Planet television series to the more recent school strikes, which garnered the support of millions across the world.

Due to this huge public interest, governments have been required to at least state their current stance on the topic.

The UK has led the way by announcing a carbon net zero target by 2050, while other countries have lagged behind.

In this talk, we will look at some of the basics of climate modelling and review our current confidence in the models at both a global and regional scale.

Then we will look at what businesses and individuals can do to reduce their carbon footprint.

The speaker will be James Parker, of the Carbon Trust, and the meeting will take place at Henley Hockey Club on Wednesday, November 13 at 7.30pm for 8pm, so there’s time for a beer or coffee beforehand.

Usually we are full so please register by emailing cafescihenley@gmail.com Late entry will not be
possible.

