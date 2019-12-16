Theatre’s new offer to children’s panto

THE organiser of the children’s pantomime at the Kenton Theatre in Henley says she is considering a new proposal from the venue.

Muffin Hurst, who runs Henley Children’s Theatre, had been told she would have to pay two-and-a-half times as much next year and was considering moving her production, saying she was being “priced out”.

But this week she said she had been made a new offer which meant she could consider a future at the New Street theatre.

The group has had an annual booking at the venue over the Christmas period for almost 50 years. However, the theatre wanted to extend the run of its own professional show and suggested moving the children’s panto to February.

Ms Hurst said this was not feasible as this is during term time so the youngsters would not be available and their extended families would not have time to see the show.

The Kenton then proposed charging her more than £9,100 for a five-day slot next year when she currently pays £3,675 for her week-long booking.

For the following year and going forward she was offered a shared five-day slot with the Kenton’s own pantomime, which would include two days of shared performances.

Ms Hurst rejected the proposed increase and asked the theatre trustees to think again. She would not reveal details of the new offer but said: “I’m very pleased to have heard from them in a fair and reasonable manner.

“At least at this stage I can consider a future at the Kenton. It’s far more realistic whereas before it was so unrealistic.”

The theatre says it has become more difficult to achieve break-even and that it is important to extend the run of the theatre’s panto.