Club to cater for families as focus changes

A PRIVATE members’ club in Henley is to invest £1 million in developing its facilities over the next five years.

Phyllis Court Club, off Marlow Road, is considering extending the west wing of its main building to cater for its growing membership and create a business area for working members.

It also wants to be more family friendly and put on more events for families and children as well as having a relaxed bar area with a less formal dress code.

The building also needs maintenance work, including to its roof.

Caroline O’Connor, the club’s commercial director, said: “We had a survey done, as we do every few years, and that highlighted critical work that needs to be done. The building is a few hundred years old so it is starting to show its age.

“Having done the pavilion four years ago and built a fitness centre, the clubhouse hasn’t had any investment in the last four or five years.

“Part of it will be about refurbishing the interior, looking at the bar and lounge area and creating the environment where our working members can come and work.

“The other part is the changing mix of our members and making sure the club reflects the environment they want to relax in.

“Fifty per cent of our members are now working members because the average age has come down. We have replaced more than a third of our members in the last 18 months.”

Phyllis Court now has 3,565 members, with a waiting list, as well as 33 interest groups.

The extension plans will not go ahead until at least 2021.

Ms O’Connor explained: “Because the club is so busy now and we have got so many interest groups, it’s looking at where we can extend. We had the plans done a few years ago so we have got those back out and we’re looking at the feasibility of them.”

These were for a single-storey extension but Ms O’Connor said the club may look at a two-storey build.

The club also plans to introduce a couple of hours each week for family swim time in its swimming pool at the fitness centre and permit access to the tennis courts for under-18s at specific times.

Ms O’Connor added: “We’re looking at a whole series of family events across the year. For next year’s regatta we have created a family room with a play area where nursing mums can go. We have also just revamped our children’s menu.

“This is about future-proofing Phyllis Court. We’re like any other business — it has to keep addressing what its customers need and deliver it.”

• Phyllis Court Club has been named Oxfordshire’s private members’ club of the year by CorporateLivewire magazine. It was one of six nominees from the county for the awards, which celebrate small and medium-sized businesses.