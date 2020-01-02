Dentist from Hungary opens her own clinic

A DENTIST from Hungary has opened her own practice in Henley.

Rozsa Rethati is offering family dental and orthodontic services at Rozsa Dental in Market Place.

The 39-year-old is from Budapest, where she trained, and moved to England 12 years ago.

She has lived in Henley since 2016 and has worked at practices in Marlow and Wokingham.

At the end of 2018, she bought the former Sno & Sun Gear unit and has spent the last year refurbishing it and obtaining change of use permission.

Dr Rethati said: “I got a good professional education in Hungary and I enjoyed a successful career. I didn’t come here because I needed to but because I wanted a new challenge. I am a specialist orthodontist but I still work as a normal dentist.

“I was 12 when I decided that I wanted to become a dentist. We had a good family dentist when I was little and she influenced me.

“I am so glad to have made it. I have worked for other people but this is the first time I have had own practice. It gives me so much more professional freedom. Working for yourself allows you to do it your own way.”

The clinic, which is open from Tuesday to Saturday every week, has a receptionist and a dental nurse who works alongside Dr Rethati and she hopes to expand in future. Dr Rethati said: “The practice I worked at in Marlow was very busy and I have had people asking me when I was going to open.

“It is huge to have that feedback because it means I have had professional success.

“ It is one of the nicest experiences that you can have in your career to have faithful customers following you from one location to another.

“It is nice in Henley and I am proud to be a part of the local business scene. It was a hard decision to move away from home and I probably could have made it a success in Budapest as well.

“I am very lucky. My family has supported me not just financially but also emotionally.”