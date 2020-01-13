Brakspear shortlisted for industry award

HENLEY pub operator and brewery Brakspear has reached the final of the Publican Awards 2020.

It is one of four companies shortlisted in the best accommodation operator category of the national competition, which is run by industry magazine The Morning Advertiser.

Brakspear secured its finalist place for the accommodation at nine of its managed pubs, including the Crown at Playhatch.

Judges will visit several of Brakspear’s pubs and there will be “mystery” pub visits as well as a panel interview in London for the company’s senior management team.

The award will be given to the pub group which offers guests the best overnight stay, with judges looking for comfort and design in the bedrooms, outstanding customer service and a tasty breakfast.

Ed Bedington, editor of The Morning Advertiser, said: “We had record entries into the Publican Awards this year, so our judges had a difficult task in choosing the finalists from a very talented field.

“All the pubs that have reached the shortlist deserve to be very proud of their achievement and we wish them all good luck with the next stage of the judging.”

The other three finalists are the Stay Original Company, PubLove, and the Inn Collection Group. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on March 4.

Pictured: Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies at the Bull on Bell Street pub in Henley.