Billionaire’s polo complex appeal

A BILLIONAIRE has lodged an appeal after his plans to expand a polo complex on his estate in Remenham were refused planning permission.

Andrey Borodin wants to build a new stable block on the Park Place estate following the demolition of existing outbuildings. The estate is home to his Park Place polo team, a “top level” side which has made the finals of national tournaments.

Representatives of the wealthy Russian exile said the development would allow horses, players and grooms to spend more time on the site, helping them to concentrate on training and playing.

Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, refused planning permission in December 2018, saying it would harm “the openness of the designated green belt”. A separate application for an accommodation block for grooms on the site was also refused that year.

Mr Borodin has appealed against both decisions.

John Halsall, chairman of Remenham Parish Council and leader of the borough council, said both councils would be represented at the appeal hearings.

He said: “When planning permission was granted to have a polo pitch, the applicant made all sorts of representations that it would be a private polo pitch only for private usage. The expansion which he proposes is certainly not for private usage. It matches an ambition to have a league polo team, whatever that means.”

Councillor Halsall said there was also a “prohibition” in the green belt to build new dwellings. He added: “They are proposing to create a substantial number of new dwellings and the stabling is substantially more then what has ever been considered for a private polo pitch but it’s in addition to the stabling which is already there which is substantial anyway. Mr Borodin is asking for a major development in the green belt.”

In its original decision notice, the borough council said: “It has not been demonstrated that the proposal would constitute an appropriate facility for the existing use and no very special circumstances have been demonstrated to outweigh such harm.

“The proposed development, by virtue of its scale and massing and potential intensification of use, would result in harm to the significance of a Grade II listed park and gardens. No public benefits have been presented to outweigh such harm.”