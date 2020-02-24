Monday, 24 February 2020

Henley Ladies Probus

THE February gathering of Henley Ladies Probus Club was a charity event combined with our annual meeting.

Our charity this year is Henley Volunteer Drivers and one of our members, Cilla Rackham, who is very much involved with the charity, gave us a very interesting potted history and an insight into the daily running of the organisation.

Following a raffle, she was presented with a cheque.

This was followed by our annual meeting.

Reports were received from our chairman Audrey Richardson, our treasurer Susan Beswick and our membership secretary Catherine Black.

Members of the old committee were thanked for their work over the year and the new committee was introduced to members.

Gwen Wilding then took over as our new chairman for the coming year and announced that her chosen charity would be Riding for the Disabled at Wyfold.

Following the meeting, members enjoyed a very nice lunch.

New members are always welcome. We meet on the second Thursday of each month at Badgemore Park at 10.30am for 11am.

For more information, please call the secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email her on
barbara@baxendale.myzen.
co.uk

Barbara Baxendale

