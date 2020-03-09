Promotor criticises Kenton hire charge rise

A PROMOTER says he won’t bring any more acts to the Kenton Theatre in Henley due to an increase in hire charges.

Tony Cradock, of KT Promotions in Woodley, said Spandau Ballet saxophonist Steve Norman’s performance tonight (Friday) would be the last time his artists would appear at the New Street venue.

He claimed that he had been told the hire fee for a 2020 show and beyond would be around £1,700 compared with the £1,200 he had been charged previously.

Mr Cradock said the new fees made it “cost prohibitive” to bring acts to the theatre.

He said: “Sadly, Steve Norman will be our last show just because of costs. There have been no other problems. They priced themselves out of it because of the size of the venue. When you have got only 220 seats even for us to break even makes it prohibitive.

“We’re very disappointed because the Kenton ticks a lot of boxes. It’s 15 minutes from home and it’s a really nice space. It’s the fourth oldest working theatre in the country and they pride themselves on that and the front of house always look after us. It’s a real shame.”

Mr Cradock, who runs the business with his wife Kerry, said the company had been charged the lower rate for Norman’s show after it was moved from September.

KT Promotions has previously brought acts including Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnynen, Paul Young, Hazel O’Connor and China Crisis to the theatre. Mr Cradock said: “Most of the shows have sold out and we’ve always had a good experience.”

He said the Kenton didn’t provide a technician so this had to be outsourced, which cost between £100 and £220 per night.

“We also use the Whitty Theatre in Wokingham and to hire that it’s £340 and that includes a technician,” said Mr Cradock. “There are other places dotted around within 20 miles where people can come and watch one of our shows.”

KT Promotions’ acts began coming to the theatre more than two years ago under the theatre’s then manager Paula Price-Davies.

Ms Price-Davies stepped away from the role in May when the job was divided into two separate artistic and management roles and in July she left the theatre. Mr Cradock said he was told about the price rise by new theatre manager Max Lewendel.

Mr Lewendel is currently on paid leave and the theatre has said there is currently an “internal employment issue”.

Christopher Tapp, the theatre’s chairman of trustees, said its current rate for a professional booking on Friday, Saturday and Sunday was £1,575 and £1,365 for Mondays to Thursdays.

He said: “Running and the general production of the theatre gets more expensive every year. We employ more people. The rates are about continuing to try to break even, while supporting the local and amateur societies.”

Mr Tapp said there had been a small increase for amateur groups and a bigger one for professional shows, adding: “All we’re trying to do is keep the place open.”