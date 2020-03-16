THE speaker at the next meeting of the Henley Society on March 17 will be Tony Hoskins, chairman of Henley Town Council’s climate change working group.

The title of his talk will be “Making Henley carbon neutral”.

On April 21, the speaker will be Wendy Hermon of the Swan Support charity. She has 20 years’ experience in swan rescue and rehabilitation and will talk about the work of the charity.

Meetings are held at King’s Arms Barn, beginning at 7pm. All welcome — admission is £4 for members and £6 for non-members and guests. This includes a welcome drink and nibbles.

The society’s annual meeting will take place on April 3. Members will be reflecting on their work achieved in 2019 and will also have the opportunity to elect an executive committee for 2020/2021. This will be followed by a talk by town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward called “Vision for Henley”.

Membership costs £5 or or £8 for a couple. An application form can be downloaded from www.thehenleysociety.org

For more information, email secretary Karen Grieve on grievehc@gmail.com