Towns twinned since 2013

HENLEY was twinned with Bled in Slovenia in 2013. The partnership was the town’s third twinning link following previous agreements with Leichlingen in Germany and Falaise in France.

Bled, which has a population of 5,000, has strong links with rowing and the Slovenian national team trains at its rowing centre. It also hosts an international music festival similar to the Henley Festival and it, too, relies heavily on its tourist trade. Marriages are held on an island in the centre of Lake Bled in the same way they are on Temple Island.

Janez Fajfar, Bled’s Mayor, praised Henley’s beauty during a visit to mark the twinning agreement.

He said the union was a “great honour” and he hoped it would strengthen links between the towns.

