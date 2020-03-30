Young writers scoop prizes in record-breaking competition

THERE were a record number entries in this year’s Henley Youth Festival writing competition.

More than 100 children in years one through to 13 took part and had to base their entries around “Oceans”, the theme of this year’s festival.

The winners, highly commended and those shortlisted were presented prizes by Binfield Heath author and judge Amanda Jennings at the Bell Bookshop on Saturday.

Mrs Jennings, who was judging the competition for the eighth year, praised the standard of the entries.

In the year one to three category the winner was Alice Vernon, six, from Rupert House School in Henley with her story Isabelle and the Evil Sailor With the Googly Eye.

In years four and five Freya Hammond, nine, from Kidmore End Primary School, was crowned the winner with The Journey.

Amelia Todd, 13, from Cranford House School in Moulsford was the winner in the year six to 13 section with The Mary Rose.

The winners received a hardback book each, as well as Greta Thunberg's book, No One is Too Small to Make a Difference. The books were chosen and donated by the Bell Bookshop.

The highly commended entries were presented with goodie bags containing an Easter egg and certificates.

Sarah Bell, the festival’s writing competition organiser, said: “This year was a bumper year for entries in every group, particularly the senior age group.

“Oceans seemed to be a popular theme with a lot of the local schools really getting involved, with poetry, stories and reports about mermaids, sirens, storms, the Mary Rose, as well as the pollution in the ocean. David Attenborough has certainly made a big impact with his 'Blue Planet' programme, which is so good to see.”

“To have an author like Amanda Jennings as our judge is a huge boost for the competition. Her first novel, ‘Sworn Secret’, was just about to be published when she first became involved with the HYF writing competition. That was eight years ago, and now, her sixth novel, The Storm, will be out this summer.

“It has also been wonderful to have the Bell Bookshop as our sponsor. They are so accommodating; fitting us into the shop for the prize giving and donating prizes for the winners. It is the perfect venue, and...writing encourages reading, and anything that encourages children to read more can only be a good thing.”

Year one to three

Shortlisted:

Amelia Joao, seven, Trinity Primary School, Henley – The Diver and the Whale

Beth Dowley, eight, Trinity primary – Amazing Sea

Martha Barron, seven, Trinity primary – Oceans

Highly commended:

Florence Irvine, six, Trinity - The Fog Mouse

Winner:

Alice Vernon, six, Rupert House, Henley - Isabelle and the Evil Sailor With the Googly Eye

Year four to five

Shortlisted:

Sophie Williams, 10, Trinity primary – Plastic Pollution

Maia Milward, 10, Rupert House – Chaos in the Sea

Eva Hughes, 10, Rupert House – The Glowing Light on the Sea

Highly recommended:

Emily Trounce, nine, Rupert House - Colour of the Underwater Reef

Winner:

Freya Hammond, nine, Kidmore End - The Journey

Year six to 13

Highly commended:

Emily Southgate, 10, St Mary’s School, Henley - The Night of the Storm

Lara Wood, 13, Gillotts School, Henley – Our Yellow Submarine

Lily Mir, 12, Cranford House, Moulsford - Luin

Highly commended:

Christobel Irvine, 11, Gillotts – Hella Ella/The Siren Psycho

Lottie Bradley, 12, Cranford House - A Girl Ringing a Bell

Winner:

Amelia Todd, 13, Cranford House - The Mary Rose