Extra shop

ORWELLS restaurant in Shiplake Row has rebranded to help customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is now called Orwells Community Shop and is offering daily essentials and ready meals through an online ordering service.

Customers can have food delivered, or can collect it. Staff will ensure social distancing is maintained.

Food orders will be taken from Sunday to Friday for next day delivery or collection between 9am and 3pm. Collection or delivery will take place from 2pm to 6pm. Delivery charges may apply for orders from further afield.

To place an order, visit orwellsrestaurant.com