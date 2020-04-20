‘No regatta hurts but it’s not end of world’

SHIPLAKE College’s director of rowing has written a letter to members of the school’s first VIII after they missed out on the chance of competing at Henley Royal Regatta and the National Schools’ Regatta.

Both events have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The crew were also hoping to retain their crown at the Schools’ Head of the River last month but this was also called off.

Director of rowing Dave Currie said he was “absolutely gutted” for the teenagers.

The first eight comprises Federico Focosi, Tom Fox, Tom Boret, Sebastian Hjortland Marks, Ben Brockway, Dan Hallsworth, Joshua Wombwell, Sydney Burnand and cox Jacob Kirby.

Currie wrote: “You have had one hell of a journey and to have your opportunity taken away from you is heartbreaking for you and everyone involved.

“As gutted as you are, please feel some comfort in the support you have from all those that have invested so much time in helping you realise your dream.

“What can I say? Life can be cruel and you are experiencing this first hand right now, but the making of a man is how you deal with this setback and disappointment.

“You can blame the world and get emotional about it, or reflect on your journey at Shiplake College Boat Club and what it has given you.

“The skills and experiences you have gained through being a rower at Shiplake College will undoubtedly set you up to be successful men in your chosen field. It has been an absolute pleasure for all of us to be a part of your journey.”

Meanwhile, Hugh Mackworth-Praed, who coaches the first eight, has been shortlisted for coach of the year at the British Rowing Awards 2020, which were due to be held last month but have been postponed.

Mackworth-Praed, a former Great Britain lighweight rower, has coached a Shiplake eight to the semi-final of the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup at Henley Royal Regatta in 2017 and 2019 and were losing finalists in 2018.