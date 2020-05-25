Two more regattas called off

TWO more regattas have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Henley Town & Visitors’ Regatta was scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 1 and Hurley Regatta a fortnight later.

In a statement, the T&V committee said: “We have spent the last few weeks exploring various options to run some form of regatta that weekend but have regretfully concluded that this will not be possible.

“In particular, it is clear that social distancing is going to be the way of life for some time and this has a major impact on our sport and on our event.

“Neither crew-boat racing nor gatherings of more than a few people are likely to be permissible.

“It would be irresponsible to risk the health of volunteers, supporters and competitors in this way.

“This decision has also been guided by advice from the sport’s national governing body, British Rowing.”

The committee said that by cancelling in good time the regatta had been able to avoid any set-up costs.

The statement added: “This is obviously disappointing news. It means that it’s now unlikely that any rowing regatta will take place on the Henley Reach this year.

“For similar reasons, the committee has also been forced to cancel one of its popular social events, the president’s river cruise.

“We remain hopeful that it may be possible to hold the annual dinner, in a suitable format to maintain social distancing if necessary, at Leander Club in late November.”

The regatta should return on Saturday, July 31 next year.

Martin Fry, chairman of the Hurley Regatta committee, said: “To all our helpers, supporters, sponsors and the special people who come on the day, we are very sorry, but please be assured we will be back next year, Saturday, August 21.”

The regatta has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity since it started in 1973.

The beneficiaries have included the Chiltern Centre in Henley and the 1st Henley scout group.