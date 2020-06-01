Teenagers create Lego review website during lockdown

TWO teenage boys have created a website to review the best Lego sets while raising money for children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Frankie George, from Highmoor, and Toran Harrison, from Fawley, both 14, have developed The Daily Lego, which reviews the latest toy sets and prices.

The boys are raising money for Children in Need as 75 per cent of referral commissions from Amazon Associates are being donated to the charity.

The idea started when Frankie decided he wanted to use his spare time during the lockdown to develop a business.

After researching ways for teenagers to make money, he came across the Amazon Associates programme.

The scheme encourages third parties to develop marketing strategies to drive traffic and sales on Amazon. It allows users to promote nearly any product on Amazon and the company pays affiliates for each time someone clicks on a link and is redirected to the Amazon sales page for the product being promoted. Sales are rewarded with commission of up to 12 per cent.

Frankie, who attends Ibstock Place School in London, said: “I have been fascinated by the business world my entire life. The never-ending possibilities are exciting. I started my first business when I was six and started selling sweets. The Daily Lego is my most recent. I have been a Lego enthusiast since I was very young but I have always struggled to find the right Lego set.

“That is why I have created a tool for all Lego fans; an easy and enjoyable way to find the appropriate Lego set in terms of price, theme and features.

“It was a big treat for me to get a Lego set and I would spend hours trying to find the right one. I wanted to make that easier.

“In the circumstances of the lockdown I really wanted to create something new because I was at home and had some free time.

“I also have a passion for helping others, which is why I am donating 75 per cent of all referral earnings to Children in Need. It supports 3,000 charities for children so we can ensure we are helping children, particularly during the challenges presented through covid-19, such as abuse, hunger and mental health issues.”

Frankie decided to ask Toran, who attends Wellington College in Crowthorne, to help expand the concept.

He was able to make The Daily Lego’s content broader by creating an entire page dedicated to Lego Ninjago. Toran’s page attracted even more readers to the site. Frankie has reviewed sets including Star Wars, Ninjago and Marvel.

Almost 2,000 people visited the site in the first three days.

For more information, visit www.thedailylego.com